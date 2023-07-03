Reno Aces Return Home July 4th for 6-Game Set vs. Tacoma

July 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will open a 6-game homestand starting tomorrow against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. It will be Tacoma's final visit to Greater Nevada Field in the 2023 regular season. Full details:

Special Events

Independence Day Celebration presented by KTVN 2 News and KBUL 98.1 FM - Tuesday, July 4th.

Featuring a post-game firework show, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

The Aces will be wearing special "Stars & Stripes" caps to commemorate the occasion, with replicas available for purchase in the Team Shop.

Dog Day at Greater Nevada Field - Thursday, July 6th.

Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the game!

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Margaritaville presented by The Row - Saturday, July 8th.

Featuring an Aces' Hawaiian shirt giveaway while supplies last (limited quantities available, shirts are size XL). Fans are encouraged to arrive early, gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The Aces will be wearing Margaritaville-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can obtain a link to big by texting "AUCTION" to 21003.

Jimmy Buffet music will be prominently played in-stadium before, during, and after the game. Video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

Tropical food & beverage specials will be offered:

Margherita Pizza: cheese pizza with basil and tomatoes.

Pulled Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich with grilled pineapple salsa.

Cheeseburger in Paradise: Hamburger patty with 2 slices of American cheese, 3 slices of bacon, fresh pico de gallo served with a side of fries.

Tropical Ice Cream: pineapple dole whip

Mystery Ball Fundraiser - Saturday, July 8th.

Mystery packs with various signed baseballs, including Diamondbacks' Legend Luis Gonzalez and Aces' top prospect Brandon Pfaadt, will be available for purchase during the Aces' game (while supplies last). Fans can purchase one (1) ball for $10 or three (3) for $25 via card or digital payment, cash will not be accepted. Proceeds of the sale with go towards local charities.

July's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

July Daily Deals

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Postgame DJ Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field - The party doesn't stop even if the game ends! Stay after the game to enjoy live music provided by Amplified Entertainment.

Friday, July 7th

Saturday, July 8th

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.