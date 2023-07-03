Celebrate Independence Day with the OKC Dodgers; Home Series Continues Through Sunday

July 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - Join the Oklahoma City Dodgers to celebrate Independence Day Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Dodgers open a six-game home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the Dodgers' Independence Day celebration, featuring special patriotic festivities and postgame fireworks presented by INTEGRIS Health for the series opener between the Dodgers and Isotopes.

Dodgers players and coaches will wear special "Stars and Stripes" hats that will be available for purchase in the OKC Dodgers Team Store.

The series continues with games nightly at 7:05 p.m. through Friday before Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game and Sunday's 1:05 p.m. series finale.

Saturday is Faith and Family Night presented by the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the night of fun and fellowship will culminate with a postgame, faith-based concert by Crowder.

Also on Saturday night, the Clubhouse Collectibles presented by The Oklahoman silent auction will take place. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn, autographed memorabilia as the Dodgers partner with The Oklahoman to provide resources to the Foundation for Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Additionally, Saturday is a Braum's Friends and Family Night and groups of 10 or more people can purchase a game ticket, OKC Dodgers hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $13 per person.

Other highlights throughout the six-game series include:

Thursday, July 6 (7:05 p.m.): The Par-Tea Hour offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas at the Par-Tea Pad from when gates open at 6 p.m. to the first pitch. Additionally, the Twisted Tea Par-Tea Inning offers 2-for-1 Twisted Teas during the sixth inning.

Friday, July 7 (7:05 p.m.): Friday Night Fireworks presented by Delta Dental will follow the game.

Sunday, July 9 (1:05 p.m.): Kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros for each Sunday home game.

Single-game tickets for Dodgers' home games for the remainder of the season are on sale now and range from $12-37. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.