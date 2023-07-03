Albuquerque Completes Comeback Win, 11-10, for Fifth-Straight Victory

July 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing by four runs at the end of four frames, Albuquerque plated six runs between the fifth and eighth innings, including the game-winning run on a sac fly off the bat of Trevor Boone in the eighth to finish off an 11-10 triumph over El Paso Monday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes have won five-straight contests, the longest winning streak of the year and longest since the team won seven-straight from June 12-19, 2022, also a season-high.

-The Isotopes drew a crowd of 11,601 tonight, the sixth time the club has tallied over 10,000 fans this year. Additionally, Albuquerque welcomed 57,657 over the six-game series against El Paso-a new club high for a six-game set and an average of 9,609 fans per contest (previous high for six-game set: 53,070, May 2-7 vs. Sugar Land).

-Jonathan Morales and Aaron Schunk tallied back-to-back clouts in the third frame, the sixth occurrence this year and first since Yonathan Daza and Coco Montes completed the feat May 27 vs. Round Rock. It's the second time in 2023 Schunk has been a part of back-to-back dingers (also: April 8 vs. Salt Lake, Michael Toglia with first homer).

-The Isotopes stole six bases on the night, the most in a game since April 25, 2013, at Round Rock (also six).

-Albuquerque has plated double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the sixth time this season and first since May 23-24 vs. Round Rock.

-Tonight's contest is the eighth time this season both clubs tallied double-digit runs and first since May 27 vs. Round Rock (14-12 loss).

-Albuquerque is 6-13 in one run games this year and 5-6 at home. They have won two-straight for the first time since claiming three-straight in April (April 9, 11 and 21).

-The Isotopes pitching staff fanned 14 Chihuahuas on the night, tied for the third-most (three times) in 2023 and the most since they struck out 17 in back-to-back games June 14-15 at Tacoma.

-Albuquerque is 6-8 in series finales and 2-5 at home. The only other series finale win came on April 9 vs. Salt Lake (11-10).

-The Isotopes recorded just their sixth win when being outhit by their opponent (16-12).

-Albuquerque drew eight walks, tied for the fifth-most this season (five times). It's the ninth time the club has recorded at least eight walks in a contest this game.

-Wynton Bernard registered three hits, three RBI, a walk, a double and homer. It's his third-straight game with multiple hits, a season-high, and first time since Sept. 22-26, 2022. Between Albuquerque and Buffalo, it's his 20th multi-hit contest. He also tallied two extra-base hits in a game for the first time since June 17 vs. Syracuse.

-Cole Tucker went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk for his 14th multi-hit effort of the year. In three June games, he is hitting .583 (7x12)

-In his first game back since being optioned, Coco Montes went 1-for-5 with an RBI. He has reached base in six-straight Triple-A games dating back to June 4 at Salt Lake.

-Jonathan Morales mashed a solo shot in the third frame, his second in as many days. It's the second time this season he has recorded dingers in back-to-back contests. He has 12 RBI and four extra-base knocks over his last three games. Additionally, he is 9-for-14 over three June contests.

-Aaron Schunk extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a solo shot in the third, his 12th of the season. During the streak he is slashing .349/.417/.535 with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI. It's tied for his longest streak of the season (also: May 25 - June 6).

-Michael Toglia extended his on-base streak to 19 and his hit streak to 10 with a walk and single. The 19-game on-base streak is a season-high while the 10-game hit streak is tied for a season-high (also: April 25 - May 5). During his on-base streak, he is slashing .261/.411/.638 with two doubles, eight homers, 19 walks and 24 RBI.

-Boone registered two RBI and a double while driving in the winning run with a sac fly in the eighth inning. He tallied multiple RBI in a game for the seventh time in 2023 and first since plating three June 18 at Tacoma.

-Jimmy Herron recorded a single, two walks a two stolen bases. It's the third time this year he's swiped two bags and first since June 15 at Tacoma.

-Yorvis Torralba recorded three stolen bases, the most stolen bases in a game since June 19, 2018 when Raimel Tapia swiped three vs. Nashville.

-Reliever Chance Adams has not allowed a run in seven-straight appearances (6.2 IP, 4 H, 4 K) after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings tonight.

-Reliever Riley Pint fanned five batters over 2.0 innings, tied for the season-high by an Albuquerque relief pitcher and the third time Pint has tallied five strikeouts in an outing.

-Tommy Doyle pitched a perfect inning to register his first save of the year and first since June 24, 2021, with Double-A Hartford. He has not allowed an earned run over his last 10 outings and 10 innings while fanning 14.

-Isotopes starter Ben Braymer allowed nine runs over 3.2 innings on nine hits, two walks, a hit batter and two dingers. He has allowed 28 runs over his last three starts and 13.2 innings. The nine runs allowed are tied for the fifth-most allowed by an Albuquerque starter in 2023.

-El Paso's starter Anderson Espinoza was ejected from the game in the bottom of the third with one out after hitting Daniel Montano in the head with a fastball.

-The Isotopes surrendered six runs in the fourth frame, the sixth time this season they've relented six tallies in a frame and first since June 25 at Reno.

On Deck: Albuquerque will travel to Oklahoma City to begin a six-game set beginning tomorrow at 6:05 pm at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Isotopes are scheduled to send Josh Rogers while the Dodgers are expected to start Justin Hagenman.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.