Jonathan Morales, Phillips Valdez Sweep Weekly PCL Awards

July 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







It was quite a week for a pair of Albuquerque Isotopes, as catcher/infielder Jonathan Morales has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for June 27-July 2, while right-hander Phillips Valdez has received Pitcher of the Week laurels for the same timeframe, announced today by Major League Baseball.

Morales played in four games over the last week, going 9-for-17 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 RBI. Furthermore, his last two games have been otherworldly, as he is 8-for-9 with 11 RBI to start July. Morales cemented his weekly honor by hitting for the cycle on Sunday night, the 10th in Isotopes history. During the last two contests, he has raised his season average from .251 to .283. Morales' triple last night was only the second of his professional career, which spans 584 games. His seven RBI on Sunday was one off the club record for a single game, and marked just the fifth time a player drove in seven or eight runs in a contest in team history. It's the first time Morales has ever won a League Player of the Week award.

Valdez began the year in Albuquerque's starting rotation before moving to the bullpen in mid-May. He was called upon as a spot starter Sunday and delivered a sterling performance, working five hitless innings of scoreless baseball with two walks and three strikeouts. Valdez also tossed a perfect frame in relief on Thursday against El Paso, giving him 6.0 innings of no-hit ball during the week. His performance Sunday marked the deepest an Isotopes hurler has carried a no-hitter in four years, and his personal longest bid since 5.2 perfect frames May 23, 2018, for Triple-A Syracuse (Mets). This is also Valdez's first career weekly honor.

This marks the fourth time in Isotopes history a pair of players have swept the weekly awards. Mike Colangelo (hitter) and Travis Smith (pitcher) were first to do so from Aug. 22-28, 2005, followed by John Gall (hitter) and Frankie De La Cruz (pitcher) from June 9-15, 2008, while John Lindsey (hitter) and Seth Etherton (pitcher) accomplished the feat May 24-30, 2010.

Morales becomes the third Isotopes hitter to garner a league laurel this year, joining Coco Montes (Player of the Week, April 10-16) and Elehuris Montero who was May's Player of the Month. Valdez is Albuquerque's first Pitcher of the Week since Matt Dennis, last Aug. 22-28.

Rockies minor leaguers have won 18 total weekly awards this year across four levels, second among all farm systems, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers who have claimed 22.

