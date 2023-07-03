Dodgers Earn 5-2 Win Against Space Cowboys

Pitcher Mike Montgomery led the way with five scoreless innings and Devin Mann homered in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 5-2 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Monday night at Constellation Field in the series finale between the teams. The Dodgers (55-24) won a fifth straight game as they shut out the Space Cowboys through eight innings and led the rest of the game after taking the lead in the second inning. Mann hit a solo home run out to left-center field for his team-leading 13th homer of the season and a 1-0 lead in the second inning. The Space Cowboys (34-47) loaded the bases in the third inning, but Montgomery escaped the jam with a strikeout that included an automatic strike due to a pitch clock violation on batter Pedro León. David Freitas scored on a passed ball in the fourth inning. Kole Calhoun knocked a RBI double in the sixth inning and Ryan Ward followed with a RBI single for a 4-0 Oklahoma City lead. Patrick Mazeika boosted OKC's advantage to 5-0 with a RBI single in the ninth inning. The Space Cowboys offense broke through in the ninth inning, scoring runs on back-to-back two-out RBI singles in an inning that also included three Oklahoma City errors.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers closed out their six-game series in Sugar Land with five consecutive wins to improve to 55-24 overall and win their 12th series of the season...The Dodgers have their longest winning streak since a season-best 10-game winning streak May 9-19 and their longest road winning since a seven-game streak May 9-23...This is the third time this season the Dodgers won five consecutive games during a series...The Dodgers have now won each of their first three series of 2023 against the Space Cowboys.

-The Dodgers reached 55 wins in 79 games - faster than any other Pacific Coast League team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest a PCL team reached 55 wins in a season since 2005 was in 86 games when the 2015 OKC Dodgers improved to 55-31...The Dodgers lead the Minors in overall wins as well as road wins (30-12) this season.

-Mike Montgomery (1-1) started and pitched a season-high 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks with a season-high eight strikeouts as he recorded his first win with OKC. The eight strikeouts were his most in a game since May 21, 2021 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when he also recorded 8 K's at Rochester...Keegan Curtis followed with 2.0 scoreless innings and Alex Vesia added a scoreless two-thirds of an inning.

-The Dodgers pitching staff allowed two runs for a fifth consecutive game. The 10 total runs allowed by the Dodgers over the last five games is the team's lowest total over a five-game span since April 22-29 when the team allowed a total of eight runs over five games, but that span included two seven-inning games during a doubleheader...This is the first time since June 23-27, 2017 that the Dodgers have held an opponent to two runs or less in five consecutive games.

-Devin Mann hit his team-leading 13th home run of the season and drew a walk as he increased his team-leading RBI total to 60 and his team-leading hit total to 79...He has hit safely in six straight games (9x25), in eight of his last nine games (12x38) and in 11 of his last 13 games (18x49). His 41 extra-base hits this season are tied for most in the PCL.

-David Freitas connected on a double, drew a walk and scored a run to extend his hitting streak to 11 games - the longest active hitting streak for an OKC player and the second-longest active hitting streak in the league. During the streak, he is 13-for-44 with seven RBI and eight runs scored. This is his longest hitting streak since the 2019 season when he hit safely in 12 straight games with Triple-A San Antonio Aug. 3-16, 2019.

-Kole Calhoun hit a RBI double and scored a run as he extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is 11-for-28 during the streak with seven RBI.

-The game was OKC's first and only scheduled Monday game of the 2023 season.

What's Next: The Dodgers return home to celebrate Independence Day and open a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The night will include special patriotic festivities and postgame fireworks presented by INTEGRIS Health.Dodgers players and coaches will wear special "Stars and Stripes" hats that will be available for purchase in the OKC Dodgers Team Store.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers games through the remainder of the 2023 season are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.July 3, 2023

