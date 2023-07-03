Express Lock up Series Finale Over Aviators

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The Round Rock Express (3-3 | 47-33) took down the Las Vegas Aviators (3-3 | 37-43) by a final score of 10-7 at Las Vegas Ballpark on Monday evening.

Express starter RHP Robert Dugger (4-5, 4.74) went home with the win after a season-high 6.2 innings that saw seven hits, four earned runs, no walks and five strikeouts. Aviators RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-0, 1.84) earned the loss after he allowed one run on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts over 4.0 innings. RHP Ian Kennedy earned his first E-Train save after entering the game to record the final out of the night.

Along the Train Tracks:

Express RF Elier Hernandez ended three scoreless innings with his 14th home run of the season in the fourth inning. Round Rock led 1-0.

In the fifth frame, E-Train 3B Dio Arias and 2B Justin Foscue reached base before CF J.P. Martinez homered and the Express lead was extended to 4-0.

With the bases loaded for Arias in the sixth inning, he cleared the bags with a triple and the Express led 7-0. LF Bubba Thompson followed with a double to knock Arias home and it was an 8-0 game.

Las Vegas scored for the first time in the sixth inning as SS Logan Davidson ripped a solo home run and cut the lead to 8-1.

Round Rock RHP Robert Dugger was one out shy of escaping the seventh inning but gave up three straight hits. It was capped off by a three-run home run to LF Trenton Brooks as the Express still held an 8-4 lead.

The E-Train halted the Aviators momentum in the top of the eighth. After Fabian walked, Arias hit a two-run shot and the lead was 10-4.

Aviators 2B Zack Gelof smacked his fourth home run against the E-Train in as many nights. The eighth-inning blast pulled the home team within four at 10-6.

In the ninth inning, Las Vegas 3B Jonah Bride led off with a triple against Round Rock RHP Daniel Robert. Davidson singled to score a run and he made it a 10-7 game but the Express clung on for the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express RF Elier Hernandez launched a home run against the Aviators tonight which marked his second home run in as many games against Las Vegas. It is the third time that the outfielder has tallied home runs in back-to-back games this season.

With three home runs tonight, the E-Train recorded 16 total home runs in the six-game series against Las Vegas which is the most that the team has tallied in any series this year.

Round Rock RHP Robert Dugger put together his longest outing of the season in the win after he threw 6.2 innings. It was only the second time he has not issued a walk in a start this year.

Next up: Round Rock will return home for a six-game series at Dell Diamond beginning tomorrow, July 4 at 6:35 p.m. CT as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) come to town. Express RHP Owen White (0-0, 9.00) will take the bump against a Space Cowboys pitcher to be announced.

