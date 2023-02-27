Moose Trade Colin Bilek to Rockford IceHogs

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team traded forward Colin Bilek to the Rockford IceHogs in exchange for future considerations.

Bilek, 25, appeared in two games for the Moose this season and recorded seven penalty minutes. The Brighton, Mich. product also suited up in 45 games for the Trois-Rivières Lions, tallying 23 points (14G, 9A) in the ECHL.

The Moose host the Chicago Wolves on Friday, March 3 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

