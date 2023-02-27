Desnoyers Again Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Elliot Desnoyers from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Desnoyers, 21, made his NHL debut on Saturday night for the Philadelphia Flyers at the New Jersey Devils and then returned to the Phantoms for Sunday's comeback victory at the Bridgeport Islanders. He has enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign with the Phantoms and tops the team with 19 goals and 37 points in 49 games. His 18 assists are tied for second on Lehigh Valley.

The 5'11" left-handed shooter from Saint-Hyacinthe, PQ was a Round 5 selection of the Flyers in 2020 and became the third Lehigh Valley developed player this season to make his NHL debut with the Flyers joining Olle Lycksell and Sam Ersson.

Desnoyers has been on a torrid pace in February scoring 5-8-13 in just nine games played (while missing three games due to injury or illness). He recently had a career-best four-point game on Sunday, February 19 with one goal and three assists while factoring in on each of the team's four goals against Hartford and helping linemate Garrett Wilson record the team's first hat trick of the season.

The Philadelphia Flyers are next in action on Wednesday night hosting the New York Rangers.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to the ice on Friday night at the Syracuse Crunch. The Phantoms play at PPL Center on Saturday and Sunday with back-to-back games against the North and Atlantic Division leaders when they host the Toronto Marlies and Providence Bruins.

