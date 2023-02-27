Weekly Report: February 27, 2023

The Checkers completed the first of back-to-back three-in-three weekends on the road, finding an array of results and taking home three of six possible points.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

30-18-3-2

Home record

16-10-1-1

Road record

14-8-2-1

Last week's record

1-1-1-0

Last 10 games

6-3-0-1

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

4th

League Standings

8th

Checkers 5, Bruins 6 (OT)

Checkers 5, Islanders 2

Checkers 2, Thunderbirds 5

Three Stars Of The Week

3rd Star

J-F Berube

1-0-0, 1.80 GAA, .943 SV%

2nd Star

Aleksi Heponiemi

0g, 4a

1st Star

Lucas Carlsson

4g, 0a

QUICK HITS

BUSY WEEKEND

This weekend marked the second of three three-games-in-three-nights scenarios for the Checkers. They are now 2-3-1-0 in those games thus far, with both regulation wins coming in the middle leg. Charlotte is headed straight into their final three-in-three of the season this coming weekend - and the second consecutive one to feature three games in three different cities.

ROAD SUCCESS

By snagging a point in Friday's matchup with Providence and beating Bridgeport on Saturday, the Checkers ran their road points streak to nine games - matching a franchise record. That run came to an end on Sunday however, when Charlotte dropped a 5-2 final to Springfield.

Even so, the Checkers are 14-8-2-1 away from home this season and 10-2-1-0 on the road since Christmas.

CARLSSON MAKES HISTORY

Lucas Carlsson had himself a weekend. The blue liner lit the lamp twice in Friday's contest and kept his momentum rolling with a goal in each of the next two games as well. That four-goal weekend pushed Carlsson up to 14 on the season - setting a franchise record for most goals by a defenseman in a single season, previously shared by Jake Bean (2018-19) and Mark Flood (2013-14). That surge has also propelled Carlsson into the league lead among all AHL blue liners in goals.

Carlsson now sits at 31 points this season - having posted 17 points in his last 18 games and found the scoresheet in 14 of those contests. The single-season mark for points by a defenseman belongs to current assistant coach Bobby Sanguinetti, who racked up 50 points in 2011-12.

BOWLBY BURIES IT

After scoring five goals through his first 43 games this season, Henry Bowlby has caught fire over this last stretch. The forward has posted six goals in the last eight games, rattling off two separate three-game goal streaks over that run. Bowlby has also done most of his work at even strength, as his 10 five-on-five goals sit just two behind the team lead.

BERUBE COMES UP BIG

While J-F Berube's usage has been fairly sporadic this season, the veteran netminder has come up big when called upon as of late. He is 3-0-1 in his last four starts while allowing nine total goals and making at least 30 saves in three of those outings. Berube was also brought on in relief on Sunday and made 18 saves on the 19 shots he saw to finish the weekend with 50 saves on 53 shots.

RANKS

Lucas Carlsson leads all AHL defensemen in goals (14)

Riley Bezeau is tied for the lead among rookies and tied for second in the AHL in major penalties (8)

Riley Nash is tied for second in the AHL in shorthanded assists (2)

Riley Bezeau is tied for third among AHL rookies in penalty minutes (62)

Justin Sourdif is tied for third among AHL rookies in shorthanded points (2)

Matt Kiersted is tied for third among league defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Anthony Bitetto is tied for third among league defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Riley Nash is tied for fourth in the AHL in shorthanded points (4)

Justin Sourdif is tied for fifth among AHL rookies in shorthanded assists (1)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for fifth among league defensemen in game-winning goals (2)

Connor Bunnaman is tied for sixth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Riley Nash is tied for sixth in the AHL in shorthanded goals (2)

Santtu Kinnunen is tied for sixth among league defensemen in power-play goals (3)

Lucas Carlsson ranks sixth among league defensemen in shots on goal (129)

Mack Guzda is tied for seventh among rookie goalies in wins (13)

Justin Sourdif is tied for seventh among AHL rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Patrick Giles is tied for seventh among AHL rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Johnny Ludvig is tied for ninth among AHL rookies in plus-minus (+10)

Johnny Ludvig ranks ninth among AHL rookies in penalty minutes (54)

Lucas Carlsson is tied for ninth among league defensemen in plus-minus (+17)

Transactions

Incoming

Feb. 25 - Xavier Cormier - Recalled from Florida (ECHL)

Feb. 25 - Oliver Chau - Signed to PTO

Outgoing

Feb. 24 - Zac Dalpe - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

Feb. 24 - Grigori Denisenko - Recalled by Florida (NHL)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 17.5% t-23rd

Penalty kill 83.4% 6th

Goals per game 3.17 t-14th

Shots per game 31.49 6th

Goals allowed per game 3.02 15th

Shots allowed per game 28.77 7th

Penalty minutes per game 13.34 t-12th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Riley Nash (42), Aleksi Heponiemi (34), Lucas Carlsson (31)

Goals Riley Nash (18), Gerry Mayhew (17), Lucas Carlsson, Zac Dalpe (14)

Assists Aleksi Heponiemi (25), Riley Nash (24), Santtu Kinnunen (18)

Power play goals Zac Dalpe, Gerry Mayhew (5), Riley Nash (4)

Shorthanded goals Riley Nash, Connor Bunnaman (2), Four tied (1)

Game-winning goals Five tied (3)

Shots on goal Lucas Carlsson (129), Santtu Kinnunen (111), Gerry Mayhew (110)

Penalty minutes Riley Bezeau (62), Anthony Bitetto (58), Gerry Mayhew (56)

Plus/minus Lucas Carlsson (+17), Connor Bunnaman, Riley Nash (+11)

Wins Mack Guzda (13)

Goals-against average Alex Lyon (2.62)

Save percentage Alex Lyon (.906)

