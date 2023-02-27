Roadrunners Home for Six Games at Tucson Arena in March

February 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will host two March weekends of Friday and Saturday games while wrapping the month up with our popular $2 Twos-Day and Kids Free Wednesday at the Tucson Arena. The six-game slate will feature a pair of games each against the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks), Calgary Wranglers (Calgary Flames) and Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings).

The Roadrunners open the month on Friday, March 3, as they'll play host to the San Diego Gulls for the team's second El Lazo de Tucson Night of the season presented by the City of Tucson. The Roadrunners will embrace all that is Southern Arizona with their alternate El Lazo de Tucson identity that honors the rich culture and heritage of the area, featuring a special alternate El Lazo jersey and a bilingual game presentation. The team will also offer a special Dusty's Cheering Section package for the first time hockey fan that includes a game ticket, a Roadrunners Rally Towel, and a pregame edition of Roadrunners Hockey Rules in English or Spanish for $20. Dusty's Cheering Section is presented by Arizona Bilingual and Proforma.

The series finale with Tucson's I-8 Border Rival on Saturday, March 4, is Hockey Is For Everyone Night presented by O'Rielly Chevrolet, with a special ticket offer available that includes a themed Hockey is for Everyone Roadrunners Hat. The evening begins with the fan-favorite Hockey and Hops Sampling Event outside the Tucson Arena at 4:00 p.m. MST. Fans can purchase a game ticket that includes VIP Access to the event and a commemorative tasting glass by visiting TucsonRoadrunners.com/Hops. In addition, the first 250 kids in attendance who arrive wearing a hockey jersey of their favorite team (real like the Roadrunners or Arizona Coyotes, fictional like the Mighty Ducks, or even their JR Roadrunners youth hockey jersey) will receive a pair of Kids tickets to a future Roadrunners game in partnership with 96.1 KLPX, 94.9 MIX FM, and 102.1 KFMA.

Following a two-game series on the road against the Milwaukee Admirals, Tucson will return home for a pair of games against the Calgary Wranglers, AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. Friday's St. Patrick's Day Face-Off at 7:00 p.m. MST features a Pregame Festival on the plaza outside of Tucson Arena with live music from Liz & Pete, a Tucson-based music duo. The Pregame Festival is Downtown Tucson's only St. Patrick's Day Party. The team will reveal details of an upcoming ticket offer that includes a "Meep Meep I'm Irish" t-shirt as the weekend approaches. Pregame and Postgame Parties will also be held at Dillinger Brewery 4th Ave Taproom just minutes from the Tucson Arena, featuring food, green beer, and St. Patrick's Day Specials.

Saturday, March 18, marks a First Responder's Day Doubleheader Presented by Fox Sports 1450 AM and iHeartMedia with support from Arizona Daily Star. The Tucson Police and Fire Departments will square off in the Second Annual First Responder's Game at 4:30 p.m. MST before the Roadrunners take the ice at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Tucson will be wearing Specialty First Responders jerseys for the series finale against Calgary, with a live postgame auction for the jerseys being held after the game with participation from Roadrunners players. March 18 also features the return of Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs that include four tickets, four hats and a gift card to Rudy's Texas B-B-Q.

The Roadrunners will remain at home following the weekend series against Calgary for a two-game midweek set against the Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings. Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 22 represent Tucson's final $2 Twos-Day and Kids Free Wednesday of the season, as well as their last two 6:30 p.m. midweek face-offs of 2022-2023.

The series opener on Tuesday will feature half-priced tickets for select sections at the Tucson Arena Box Office, as well as $2 popcorn, $2 draft beers and fun with 96.1 KLPX. Before the game, fans can visit Barrio Brewing Co. on 800 E 16th Street for Game Night Happy Hour Specials, prizes and giveaways, and $1 off pints. Wednesday, March 22 is the sixth and final Roadrunners home game in March, with all Kids 12 and under admitted for free with a paying adult at the Tucson Arena Box Office.

For information on all ten remaining Roadrunners home games through April 15 and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.