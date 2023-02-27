Gravel Reassigned to Milwaukee

February 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee.

Gravel has appeared in 14 games with Nashville this season, registering an assist on Feb. 19 at Minnesota while adding 15 blocked shots and 16 hits. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has also played in 39 games for the Admirals in 2022-23, recording 11 points (1g-10a) and a +7 rating.

Gravel and the Admirals return home to Panther Arena on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am in a Baird/UW-Milwaukee School Day Game against the Iowa Wild.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.