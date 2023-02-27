Colorado Avalanche Recall Hunt, Meyers, Johansson

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Brad Hunt, forward Ben Meyers and goaltender Justus Annunen have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. Additionally, goaltender Justus Annunen has been reassigned to the Eagles.

Hunt currently leads all Eagles defensemen in goals (7) and points (21), as his 21 points are also good for fifth on the team's roster. The 34-year-old has also appeared in 31 NHL games this season with the Avalanche, notching three goals and three assists.

Meyers, 24, has notched three goals and six assists in 17 games with the Eagles this season, while also netting one goal in 31 NHL contests with Colorado. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound center has appeared in 36 career NHL games with the Avalanche, collecting two goals and six penalty minutes.

Johansson has gone 12-9-2 with the Eagles this season and currently ranks eighth among all AHL goaltenders with a 2.44 goals-against average, while his .917 save-percentage is good for seventh in the league. Johansson has appeared in 67 career AHL games with the Eagles and Rochester Americans, plus an additional 33 games in the NHL with the Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres.

Annunen has posted a record of 17-8-4 in the AHL this season, to go along with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .913 save-percentage. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound netminder has appeared in one game this season with the Avalanche, making 19 saves on 20 shots in Colorado's 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on February 18th.

