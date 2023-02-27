Blues Recall Nikita Alexandrov

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Nikita Alexandrov from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Alexandrov, 22, has dressed in 29 games for the Thunderbirds this season, tallying 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

The Burgwedel, Germany, native has also recorded five points (three goals, two assists) and eight penalty minutes in 20 appearances with the Blues.

