Amerks Forward Jiri Kulich Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

February 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans forward Jiri Kulich has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 26, 2023.

Kulich tallied six points in three games to help spark the Rochester offense to a three-win, 20-goal weekend.

On Friday evening, Kulich recorded his first career two-goal game, his first three-point effort and his first game-winning goal, leading the Amerks to an 8-4 win over Laval. On Saturday, he notched a pair of assists as Rochester rolled to a 7-1 win at Springfield. And on Sunday afternoon, Kulich's unassisted breakaway goal helped the Amerks put away a 5-1 victory at Providence.

Buffalo's first-round choice (28th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, Kulich has compiled 16 points in his last 13 games and has totaled 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points in 42 games for Rochester on the season.

The 18-year-old native of Kadan, Czech Republic, also earned a silver medal and was named to the tournament all-star team at the 2023 IIF World Junior Championship last month.

