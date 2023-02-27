2023-24 Condors365 Memberships on Sale Now

February 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







Condors365 Memberships for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Memberships are your ticket to all the exciting action on the ice and fun events off the ice throughout the year with the team. The earlier you buy, the lower your monthly payment!

All Condors365 Members receive the first round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs for free. PLUS, as an added bonus for signing on today, full Members will receive four remaining 2022-23 regular season home games for free and half Members will receive two remaining regular season home games for free.

Want to speak to a Condors ticket rep before selecting? Not a problem, we're here to help get your Condors365 Membership started on the right foot! Call the Condors Office at 661-324-PUCK (7825) then select option 1 to reach a ticket representative.

