Isaac Ratcliffe Traded to Nashville

Isaac Ratcliffe with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced that they have traded forward Isaac Ratcliffe to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations, according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuch Fletcher. Ratcliffe has been assigned by the Predators to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Ratcliffe, 24, has played in 26 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season scoring 2-2-4. The 6-foot-7 wing from London, Ontario has played in 162 career games with the Phantoms over parts of five seasons beginning in 2017-18. He has scored 22-34-56 in his career with 142 PIM. He rates 16th all-time in career games played with Lehigh Valley.

Ratcliffe made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers on January 29, 2022 vs. Los Angeles and scored his first NHL goal on February 9, 2022 vs. Detroit. He scored one goal with three assists for four points in his 10 games with the Flyers last season. Ratcliffe was a Round 2 (35th overall) selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

