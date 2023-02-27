Penguins Sign Andrew Nielsen to PTO

February 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout agreement.

Nielsen, a seventh-year pro from Red Deer, Alberta, currently leads the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies with 32 assists and 42 points. The 6-foot-4, 230-lbs. blueliner also tops the Grizzlies with 166 penalty minutes, which ranks second overall in the league. His nine goals and 42 points also place him second and third among ECHL defensemen, respectively.

Nielsen has 249 games of AHL experience with the Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, Hershey Bears, Tucson Roadrunners and San Diego Gulls. In 2016-17, his 14 goals tied him for the most by rookie blueliners. One season later, he lifted the Calder Cup with the Marlies.

In his 249 AHL games, the 26-year-old has 21 goals and 64 assists for 85 points.

Drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round (65th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Nielsen played two seasons of major junior hockey for the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League. He amassed 94 points (25G-69A) in 131 games with Lethbridge.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Mar. 1 against the Hershey Bears. Game time between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Giant Center.

The Penguins' next home game is Wednesday, Mar. 8, when the Toronto Marlies come to town for the first and only time this season. Puck drop for the Penguins and Marlies is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for Penguins home games in 2022-23 as well as season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2023-24 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.