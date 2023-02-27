Blue Jackets Assign Yegor Chinakhov, Carson Meyer to Monsters

February 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets assigned forwards Yegor Chinakhov and Carson Meyer to the Monsters. In 30 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Chinakhov posted 4-9-13 with ten penalty minutes while Meyer supplied four penalty minutes in 13 appearances for Columbus this year, adding 6-12-18 with 22 penalty minutes and a +10 rating in 15 appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'1", 204 lb. left-shooting native of Omsk, Russia, Chinakhov, 22, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round (21st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and contributed 11-16-27 with 26 penalty minutes in 92 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. In one AHL appearance for Cleveland in 2021-22, Chinakhov notched 1-0-1.

In 32 regular-season appearances for Avangard Omsk in Russia's KHL in 2020-21, Chinakov registered 10-7-17 with six penalty minutes and added 5-2-7 with 24 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 21 playoff appearances, helping Avangard Omsk capture the 2020-21 Gagarin Cup as KHL Playoff Champions. Chinakhov also went on to claim the 2020-21 Aleksi Cherepanov Award as the KHL's Rookie of the Year. Internationally, Chinakhov represented Russia in the 2020-21 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 5'11", 184 lb. right-shooting native of Powell, OH, Meyer, 25, was selected by Columbus in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and supplied 1-2-3 with ten penalty minutes in 26 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. In 98 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23, Meyer tallied 31-34-65 with 98 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Meyer posted 42-47-89 with 114 penalty minutes in 137 NCAA appearances for Miami (OH) University and the Ohio State University spanning four seasons from 2016-20, helping Ohio State claim the 2018-19 Big Ten Regular Season Championship. In parts of two USHL seasons with the Tri-City Storm from 2014-16, Meyer contributed 32-20-52 with 47 penalty minutes and a +9 rating, helping Tri-City claim the 2015-16 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.