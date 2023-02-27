Hogs Trade for Bilek, Bring Wilson up from Indy

February 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Forward Colin Bilek with the Manitoba Moose

(Rockford IceHogs, Credit: Jonathan Kozub) Forward Colin Bilek with the Manitoba Moose(Rockford IceHogs, Credit: Jonathan Kozub)

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has acquired forward Colin Bilek from the Manitoba Moose in exchange for future considerations. The IceHogs also announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Koletrane Wilson from the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Bilek, 25, has played two games with the Moose this season in his first professional campaign out of Army. The forward has also posted 23 points (14G, 9A) in 45 games with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions. Bilek will report to Indy in the ECHL.

Wilson, 23, has posted six assists in 18 games with Indy this season. The defenseman has appeared in six pervious AHL games over the last two seasons with the Stockton Heat.

The IceHogs play next on Wednesday, Mar. 1 against the Toronto Marlies at 10 a.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The next home game for Rockford is on Wednesday, Mar. 15 against the Manitoba Moose.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.