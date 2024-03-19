Moose Strike Early, Outdistance Grand Rapids 5-1

The Manitoba Moose (27-29-1-1) skirmished with the Central Division's Grand Rapids Griffins (29-18-7-4) on Tuesday morning at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 6-2 shootout win against Chicago on Saturday.

Manitoba opened the scoring at the 4:22 mark of the first off the stick of Dawson Barteaux. Kyle Capobianco lifted the puck in from the point. The puck caromed off the end boards and bounced out to the side of the net. Barteaux, who had activated from the blue line, arrived ahead of the disc and shot it into the open net past Michael Hutchinson. Manitoba edged ahead with a power play tally from Parker Ford. Brad Lambert worked down low and sent the feed to Ford, who ripped the disc past the glove of Hutchinson. Manitoba found twine three minutes later with a shorthanded tally from Jeffrey Viel. The forward forced a turnover at the line and sprinted in on a breakaway before beating Hutchinson with a shot through the five-hole. Manitoba took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. Thomas Milic, making his fourth consecutive start, ended the frame with four saves, while Hutchinson countered with seven of his own.

Manitoba added another goal 3:16 into the middle stanza with a tally from Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. Ashton Sautner fired a shot from the point that hit a body infront. The rebound landed in front of Jonsson-Fjallby, who quickly deposited it into twine. Grand Rapids got on the board with a five-on-three power play goal from Elmer Soderblom. Dominik Shine used the extra space to find Soderblom, who beat Milic from the side of the cage. Manitoba pushed the lead to 5-1 past the halfway point of the game with a marker from Lambert. Jeff Malott intercepted a pass and sprung the centre. Lambert burned into the zone on a partial break before zipping the puck past Hutchinson. Manitoba was outshot by a count of 6-4 in the middle frame but carried a 5-1 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.

Neither side was able to score through the final 20 minutes of play. Both clubs had a chance on the man-advantage. The Moose controlled the pace of play and outshot Grand Rapids 8-4 in the third stanza to lock down their fourth win in a row as the buzzer sounded. Milic picked up the victory on the back of 13 saves, while Hutchinson was hit with the loss and made 17 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Brad Lambert (Click for full interview)

"We've got a lot better recently. We've found our identity. We're playing hard and everyone is chipping in. I think that's the biggest thing, everyone's going and all four lines can score. All four lines are playing good defence. When the team is doing that, we're hard to stop."

Statbook

Brad Lambert has points in two straight games with five points (1G, 4A)

Jeffrey Viel has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A)

Parker Ford has points in two straight games with three points (3G)

Nikita Chibrikov has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A)

C.J Suess has points in two straight games with two points (1G, 1A)

Jeff Malott has points in two straight games with two points (2A)

The Moose have scored shorthanded goals in three straight games

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Grand Rapids Griffins at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, March 20. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.

