Marcel and Perrott Recalled by Rockford

March 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has recalled forward Marcel Marcel and defenseman Andrew Perrott from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Marcel, 20, picked up three points (1G, 2A) in three games with the Fuel. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound forward also has five assists in 26 games with Rockford this season.

Perrott, 22, had one assist through 11 games with Indy, and the defenseman has five points (1G, 4A) in 20 games with the Hogs in 2023-24.

The IceHogs play next on Wednesday against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.