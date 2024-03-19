Griffins Sign Goaltender Carter Gylander to ATO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed goaltender Carter Gylander to an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Gylander also signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings that will begin during the 2024-25 campaign.

Last weekend, Gylander completed his senior season at Colgate University with a 14-14-4 record, a 2.93 goals against average and a .901 save percentage in 32 games. The 6-foot-5 netminder logged 106 appearances with Colgate from 2020-24, totaling a 46-46-13 ledger with five shutouts to go along with a 2.69 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. The 22-year-old was honored as the 2023 ECAC Tournament's Most Outstanding Player when he backstopped Colgate to its first conference title since 1990. Gylander was selected by the Red Wings with the 191st overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Before joining the collegiate ranks, Gylander spent three seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League with Sherwood Park and notched a 51-9-0 mark with a 2.23 goals against average and a .919 save percentage in 64 contests from 2017-20. The Beaumont, Alberta, native was named the AJHL's Top Goaltender in 2019-20 when he posted a 34-5-0 record with a 2.07 goals against average, a .924 save percentage and three shutouts in 40 games.

