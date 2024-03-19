Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (32-21-4, 68pts) @ CALGARY (30-22-6, 66pts), 6 p.m.

Condors are 2-2-0 against the Wranglers this season

PUCK DROP: 6 p.m. PT

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Wranglers meet for the fifth time this season, with the Condors winning the last two games in the series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield won its third straight at home with a 4-0 shutout of Ontario on Saturday. Jack Campbell stopped 29 for his third shutout of the season. Max Wanner had a goal and assist for his first career multi-point game.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 28-4-1 (.867) when scoring at least three goals this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

Bakersfield is in the midst of a stretch with eight of 10 games on the road and is 17-11-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 22-1-1 when leading after two periods this season.

WAN-TAN

Rookie d-man Max Wanner had a goal and assist on Saturday. He now had four goals and 10 assists for 14 points, playing in all 57 games this season. His +12 is third on the team.

HOLLYWOOD

Dylan Holloway has eight points (4g-4a) in eight games with the Condors this season, notching a goal and assist on Saturday.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

The Condors begin action tonight a point out of fourth, with two games in hand on the occupiers, Ontario. It is a night off for the Reign who take on Tucson Wednesday. Bakersfield is four points behind third-place Colorado with a game in hand. The Eagles open a two-game series with Milwaukee tonight.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield's penalty kill has killed off 24 straight power plays, including scoring a shorthanded goal on Saturday. The team's power play has connected three times over that stretch.

SOUP'S ON

Jack Campbell has won four straight and six of seven starts, stopping 124 of his last 126 shots (.984%) He is 16-8-0 with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage since November 21.

MINISTERS OF DEFENSE

Bakersfield has allowed just 26 goals over its last 12 games. Overall, the team is seventh in goals against at 2.75 allowed per game.

PROLIFIC PEDEY

Since January 1, Lane Pederson is second in the AHL in scoring with 31 points (13g-18a) in 31 games. He scored shorthanded on Saturday with his 19th goal of the season. His career high for goals in a season was 23, set with Tucson in 67 games during the 2018-19 season.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Calgary has dropped six of 10. They are led by Ben Jones with 19 goals on the season. They are 14-5-6 in one-goal games this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the series Wednesday with Calgary at 6 p.m. The team is home Friday against Coachella Valley for a $2 Beer Friday.

