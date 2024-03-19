Providence Bruins Recall Jimmy Lambert from Maine Mariners

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 19, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Jimmy Lambert from the Maine Mariners.

Lambert, 27, has appeared in 35 games this season with the Mariners, posting 11 goals and 23 assists for 34 points. The 6-foot, 175-pound forward has skated in 33 career American Hockey League games, all coming with the Bridgeport Islanders in the 2022-23 season, totaling one goal and six assists.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with the Providence Bruins last August.

