Adam Erne Scores The Lone Condors Goal
March 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (32-22-4, 68pts) fell 2-1 to the Calgary Wranglers (31-22-6, 68pts) on Tuesday. Adam Erne (5th) scored in the second period to tie it at 1-1, but a Wranglers power-play goal proved to be the difference. Calgary received two penalty shots, converting on one of them.
Jack Campbell took the loss despite 30 saves. The power-play goal against snapped a streak of 25 consecutive kills.
UP NEXT: The Condors wrap the series in Calgary on Wednesday. They return home Friday at 7 p.m. for a $2 Beer Friday against Coachella Valley.
