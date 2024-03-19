Adam Erne Scores The Lone Condors Goal

The Bakersfield Condors (32-22-4, 68pts) fell 2-1 to the Calgary Wranglers (31-22-6, 68pts) on Tuesday. Adam Erne (5th) scored in the second period to tie it at 1-1, but a Wranglers power-play goal proved to be the difference. Calgary received two penalty shots, converting on one of them.

Jack Campbell took the loss despite 30 saves. The power-play goal against snapped a streak of 25 consecutive kills.

UP NEXT: The Condors wrap the series in Calgary on Wednesday. They return home Friday at 7 p.m. for a $2 Beer Friday against Coachella Valley.

