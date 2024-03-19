Battle in Alberta vs Bakersfield

The Wranglers are back at home hosting the Bakersfield Condors for a 'Battle in Alberta' at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

Calgary (30-22-4-2) sits two points back of Bakersfield (32-21-2-2) heading into their two-game set at the 'Dome this week.

Puck drop: 7:00pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 19, 2024 7:00pm vs Bakersfield Scotiabank Saddledome

Mar. 20, 2024 7:00pm vs Bakersfield Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers currently sit in the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 66 points but could leapfrog the Condors (68pts.) with two wins against them this week.

Both teams have won a pair of games (2-2) in four meetings this season, with the Condors winning the last two contests, including a 7-3 win in Bakersfield on Jan.20.

Jordan Oesterle has three points (3a) in two games against the Condors this season.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Jeremie Poirier

Keep your eye on Jeremie Poirier tonight.

Poirier is settling in nicely since his return to the Wranglers' lineup, with four assists in his last six games.

The Flames' 2020 third round pick (72nd Overall) is averaging a point-per-game this season - despite limited action - with 11 points (1g,10a) in 11 games.

ONE TIMERS:

The Flames assigned (F) Jakob Pelletier to the Wranglers on Tuesday.

(F) Mark Duarte was assigned to Rapid City (ECHL) on Tuesday.

(F) Sam Morton will join the Wranglers after signing his first NHL contract with the Flames on Monday.

(F) Mitch McLain recently played game No.300 in his AHL career and sits one point shy of 100 career AHL points.

(D) Colton Poolman played game No.200 on Mar.16.

