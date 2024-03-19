Stars' Bayreuther Suspended for Three Games

March 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Texas Stars defenseman Gavin Bayreuther has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of the second period in a game at Tucson on Mar. 17.

Bayreuther will miss Texas's games Wednesday (Mar. 20) at Coachella Valley, Friday (Mar. 22) at San Diego and Saturday (Mar. 23) at Coachella Valley.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.