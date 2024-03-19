Stars' Bayreuther Suspended for Three Games
March 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Texas Stars defenseman Gavin Bayreuther has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of the second period in a game at Tucson on Mar. 17.
Bayreuther will miss Texas's games Wednesday (Mar. 20) at Coachella Valley, Friday (Mar. 22) at San Diego and Saturday (Mar. 23) at Coachella Valley.
