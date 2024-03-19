Free Craft Beer Tasting Wednesday Night

March 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs and LaMonica Beverages are also teaming up to treat fans to a Craft Beer Tasting at Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Wolves! The beer tasting event will begin when the doors open at 6 p.m.

The tasting will include 20 different craft beers from numerous breweries, including Around the Bend (Chicago), Blake's Hard Cider (Armada, MI), Church Street Brewing Company (Itasca, IL), Destihl (Normal, IL), Founders (Grand Rapids, MI), Generations Brewing (Freeport), Hoop Tea (Ocean City, MD), Lena Brewing Company (Lena, IL), Shiner (Shiner, TX), and Spiteful (Chicago).

Craft brewing stations will be located in various spots on the BMO Center concourse. There is no additional charge to take part in the beer tasting and any fan 21 and over with a ticket for the game may participate. Fans interested in participating in the beer tasting can check in at a table located outside of the Jack Daniel's Bar at the top of the escalators and must show a valid ID to receive a wrist band, a card with a list of available beers for sampling.

It's also the last Wet Your Whistle Wednesday of the season! Get a game ticket plus 2 free drinks (beer, soda or water) for just $20!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.