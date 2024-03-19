Martinson Inducted into Ring of Honor this Saturday

IceHogs history will be made again this Saturday night when Steve Martinson becomes the third inductee into the IceHogs Ring of Honor. Martinson will be on hand at the BMO Center Saturday night for a special induction ceremony, presented by BMO, that will take place during the first intermission of the IceHogs game against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and doors open at 6 p.m.

Martinson led the IceHogs to the team's one and only league title in 2007 when he coached Rockford to a Colonial Cup Championship in the UHL. Martinson manned the IceHogs bench from 2004 to 2007 and finished his Rockford coaching career with all-time IceHogs franchise (AHL or UHL) coaching records for career win percentage (.660), most wins a single season (48-twice), and most playoff games coached (39). Including the Colonial Cup with Rockford in 2007, Martinson has led professional hockey teams to 10 separate league championships over the course of his 27-year head coaching career. With 1,1132 career regular-season victories, he is the second-winningest coach in pro hockey history behind only Scotty Bowman.

Martinson joins J.F. Rivard and Corey Crawford in the IceHogs Ring of Honor, established this season in honor of the IceHogs' 25th season.

