Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 23

CRUNCH CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH

The Crunch split a pair of home games before dropping their weekend finale on the road in Week 23.

Syracuse fell short of a comeback against the Rochester Americans Wednesday night on home ice. The Crunch went down 3-0 before pulling within 3-2, but lost by that score for their first regulation defeat to the Amerks this season (7-1-2-1). The Crunch rebounded Friday by overcoming a pair of one-goal deficits to knock off the Belleville Senators, 4-2. After traveling overnight to Hershey, the Crunch were bested by the Bears, 4-1, with the teams splitting their two-game season series.

The Crunch are 34-19-4-2 and are in second place in the North Division with 74 points.

TOP PERFORMER

Forward Lucas Edmonds led the Crunch in scoring with three points in Week 23. The second-year pro picked up a power-play assist on the Crunch's opening goal Wednesday against the Amerks. He then grabbed his first multi-point game of the season Friday against Belleville; Edmonds logged one goal and one assist to garner second star honors in the Crunch's win. He assisted on the Crunch's first goal, and then potted a tying goal in the second period for his seventh marker of the season.

Edmonds, 23, has 12 points (7g, 5a) in 37 games this season. He has points in four of his last six games played since Feb. 24.

CRUNCH MAKE TWO TRADES

Syracuse made a pair of trades ahead of last Friday's AHL trade deadline. They acquired forward Jordy Bellerive from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for Joe Carroll. Bellerive has 11 points (5g, 6a) in 46 games this season between Lehigh Valley and San Jose.

The Crunch also acquired defenseman Quinn Schmiemann for future considerations from the Abbotsford Canucks. Schmiemann was originally a Lightning draft pick, and spent time with the Crunch during the 2020-21 season, but did not play in a game. Schmiemann has played 25 games for Abbotsford and has notched six points (1g, 5a) this season.

CRUNCH NAME NEW ASSISTANT CAPTAINS

Prior to last Wednesday's game, forwards Cole Koepke and Gabriel Fortier were named assistant captains for the Crunch. They join captain Gabriel Dumont and assistant captain Daniel Walcott among the leadership group that recently lost Jack Thompson in a trade to San Jose.

Fortier has skated in 222 career AHL games since joining the league full-time in 2020-21. Koepke has appeared in 175 AHL games after beginning his career in 2021-22. Both players have also seen action for the Tampa Bay Lightning in their respective careers.

UPCOMING WEEK

Friday, March 22 vs. W-B/Scranton | 7 p.m.

The Crunch begin their final three-in-three weekend of the season with a home date against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. It's the fourth and final matchup between the clubs. The Penguins have won two of the first three, including a 4-0 win in Syracuse on Nov. 10. The Penguins currently occupy third place in the Atlantic Division with 71 points.

Saturday, March 23 at Springfield | 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse hits the road for the middle leg of the three-game weekend Saturday in Springfield. The Thunderbirds snagged a 4-2 win in Syracuse on Jan. 12 behind 55 saves from Malcolm Subban, who was traded to Columbus at the NHL trade deadline. Adam Gaudette notched a hat trick in the win.

The T-Birds are in a race for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division; they enter the week one point behind Lehigh Valley.

Sunday, March 24 at Providence | 3:05 p.m.

The Crunch wrap up their three city three-in-three weekend Sunday afternoon in Providence. They have a pair of wins over the Bruins this season, including a 4-1 victory at Providence on Dec. 17.

The Bruins are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference with 77 points.

WEEK 23 RESULTS

Wednesday, March 13 | Game 57 vs. Rochester | L, 3-2

Rochester 2 1 0 - 3 Shots: 7-8-4-19 PP: 1/3

Syracuse 0 1 1 - 2 Shots: 16-10-11-37 PP: 1/3

2nd Period-Usau 5 (Edmonds, Fortier), 7:18 (PP). 3rd Period-Lilleberg 2 (Groshev, Merelä), 2:58. . . . Tomkins 13-10-2 (19 shots-16 saves) A-4,288

Friday, March 15 | Game 58 vs. Belleville | W, 4-2

Belleville 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 2-8-11-21 PP: 1/5

Syracuse 0 2 2 - 4 Shots: 17-8-6-31 PP: 1/4

2nd Period-Walcott 13 (Myers, Edmonds), 0:19. Edmonds 7 (Element, Walcott), 14:41. 3rd Period-Koepke 16 (Carlile, Goncalves), 5:36 (PP). Carlile 7 (Element, Koepke), 18:59 (EN). . . . Alnefelt 14-6-4 (21 shots-19 saves) A-5,445

Saturday, March 16 | Game 59 at Hershey | L, 4-1

Syracuse 1 0 0 - 1 Shots: 7-2-7-16 PP: 0/3

Hershey 0 2 2 - 4 Shots: 7-9-4-20 PP: 1/3

1st Period-Fortier 10 (Groshev, Usau), 12:45. . . . Halverson 4-2-0 (19 shots-16 saves) A-10,559

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 19.1% (39-for-204) 15th (15th)

Penalty Kill 84.4% (195-for-231) 3rd (2nd)

Goals For 3.08 GFA (182) T-15th (T-11th)

Goals Against 2.73 GAA (161) 6th (6th)

Shots For 28.68 SF/G (1692) 24th (T-24th)

Shots Against 26.03 SA/G (1536) 1st (2nd)

Penalty Minutes 12.31 PIM/G (726) 19th (19th)

Category Leader

Points 48 Goncalves

Goals 16 Koepke

Assists 38 Goncalves

PIM 84 Element

Plus/Minus +27 Myers

Wins 14 Alnefelt

GAA 2.28 Alnefelt

Save % .910 Alnefelt

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Cleveland 60 35 19 3 3 76 0.633 202 194 777 19-11-1-0 16-8-2-3 5-4-0-1 0-1-0-0 2-2

2. Syracuse 59 34 19 4 2 74 0.627 182 161 726 16-9-3-1 18-10-1-1 6-3-1-0 0-1-0-0 4-3

3. Rochester 59 29 22 6 2 66 0.559 184 207 619 13-11-3-1 16-11-3-1 5-4-1-0 0-1-0-0 3-2

4. Belleville 59 30 24 2 3 65 0.551 172 179 925 16-10-1-2 14-14-1-1 6-4-0-0 1-0-0-0 2-3

5. Toronto 58 27 20 9 2 65 0.560 209 181 823 12-10-6-0 15-10-3-2 5-4-1-0 2-0-0-0 3-2

6. Laval 60 27 25 6 2 62 0.517 200 209 985 17-10-3-1 10-15-3-1 5-4-1-0 0-1-0-0 3-2

7. Utica 58 26 24 4 4 60 0.517 179 185 620 13-12-1-4 13-12-3-0 6-3-0-1 2-0-0-0 1-4

