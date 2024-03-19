Elmer Soderblom Nets 50th Goal as a Pro in Loss to Manitoba

Grand Rapids Griffins defend against the Manitoba Moose

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Jonathan Kozub/Manitoba Moose)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Grand Rapids Griffins failed to earn a third comeback victory over the Manitoba Moose on the road, as they fell 5-1 at the Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Elmer Soderblom's goal marked his 50th as a pro. Both Dominik Shine (2-3--5) and Matt Luff (1-2--3) extended their point streak to three games with an assist on Soderblom's tally, which also gave Luff seven points (3-4--7) in his last eight games. The defeat stretched Grand Rapids' road loss streak to four games (0-3-1-0).

Early in the first period, Dawson Barteaux collected the puck after it bounced around the net and sent a sharp-angle shot past Michael Hutchinson from the bottom of the right circle at 4:22. Manitoba increased its lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal, courtesy of Parker Ford from the high slot, that went off the left post and in with 8:04 remaining in the period. The Moose added another tally, as Jeffrey Viel skated into the Griffins' zone while shorthanded and sunk a wrister through the five-hole of Hutchinson from the slot for a 3-0 lead at 14:19.

A bouncing puck was found and settled down by Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who then ripped it into the left side of the net from the right circle with 16:46 remaining in the middle frame.

Grand Rapids stopped Manitoba's scoring run while on a 5-on-3 power play when Shine sent a pass across the crease, which was immediately one-timed from the bottom of the right circle by Soderblom and past Thomas Milic to make it a 4-1 game in favor of the Moose at 7:13.

A turnover allowed Brad Lambert to rush into the Griffins zone on a breakaway and return Manitoba's lead to four goals, as he found twine from the right circle with 7:23 remaining in the second.

The Moose and Griffins held each other scoreless in the final frame, which gave Manitoba a 5-1 victory over Grand Rapids.

Notes

- Taro Hirose's assist streak (0-4--4) ended at three games.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 0 1 0 - 1

Manitoba 3 2 0 - 5

1st Period-1, Manitoba, Barteaux 5 (Suess, Capobianco), 4:22. 2, Manitoba, Ford 14 (Lambert, Chibrikov), 11:56 (PP). 3, Manitoba, Viel 12 14:19 (SH). Penalties-Lombardi Gr (holding), 10:29; Capobianco Mb (hooking), 13:36; Spezia Gr (delay of game), 16:53.

2nd Period-4, Manitoba, Jonsson-Fjällby 9 (Sautner, Lambert), 3:16. 5, Grand Rapids, Söderblom 10 (Shine, Luff), 7:13 (PP). 6, Manitoba, Lambert 19 (Malott), 12:37. Penalties-Suess Mb (interference), 5:30; Jones Mb (hooking), 5:56; Lambert Mb (interference), 18:52.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Suess Mb (tripping), 6:50; L'Esperance Gr (holding), 13:37.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 4-6-4-14. Manitoba 10-4-8-22.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 5; Manitoba 1 / 3.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 14-11-3 (22 shots-17 saves). Manitoba, Milic 12-5-1 (14 shots-13 saves).

A-5,728

Three Stars

1. MB Lambert (goal, two assists); 2. MB Viel (goal); 3. MB Milic (W, 13 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 29-18-7-4 (69 pts.) / Wed., March 20 at Manitoba 8 p.m. EDT

Manitoba: 27-29-1-1 (56 pts.) / Wed., March 20 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m. CDT

