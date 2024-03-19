Detroit Recalls Simon Edvinsson from Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled defenseman Simon Edvinsson from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Edvinsson made his NHL season debut on Dec. 23 at New Jersey and has seen action in two games with Detroit this year, showing one assist and two penalty minutes. The former sixth overall pick in 2021 has notched 29 points (8-21-29), 51 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating in 52 games with the Griffins this season. The 6-foot-6 defenseman enjoyed a seven-game point streak (3-7-10) from Nov. 18-Dec. 8, which is tied for the longest run by a Griffin this campaign. Edvinsson was named an AHL All-Star for the first time in his career. In addition to tying for fourth on the team in points, Edvinsson is tied for 12th among AHL defensemen with eight goals and tied for fourth with three game-winners. In 2022-23 during his rookie campaign in North America, Edvinsson totaled 27 points (5-22-27) in 52 outings with Grand Rapids to go along with two points (2-0-2) in nine games with the Red Wings. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut on March 18, 2023 against Colorado and later bagged his first NHL goal on March 23, 2023 versus St. Louis.

