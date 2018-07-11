Moose Reveal 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





Winnipeg, MB - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today the team's schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 AHL Regular Season.

The Moose open their 76-game campaign on Friday, Oct. 5 in Iowa against the Wild (Minnesota). The club returns to Bell MTS Place for its home opener on Friday, Oct. 12 against the Belleville Senators (Ottawa) in a 7 p.m. puck drop.

For a third straight season, the Moose have increased their number of weekend home games. Manitoba plays 27 games on Friday, Saturday or Sundays. The team also takes to the ice for games on New Year's Eve (Monday, Dec. 31) and Louis Riel Day (Monday, Feb. 18).

The Moose play 13 matinee games at 2 p.m. this season, with eight of those contests coming on Sundays at Bell MTS Place. The team has also introduced a new start time for all seven Saturday evening games, with puck drop slated for 6 p.m.

With the AHL's realignment, the Moose welcome the Texas Stars (Dallas) and San Antonio Rampage (St. Louis) to the Central Division. Manitoba faces the two Texas-based squads eight times each this season. The Central Division accounts for 48 of Manitoba's 76 games, up from 44 the previous campaign. In addition to their matchups with the Stars and Rampage, the Moose take on Chicago (Vegas), Milwaukee (Nashville) and Grand Rapids (Detroit) eight times, while facing off against Iowa and Rockford (Chicago) on four occasions.

Manitoba will again play a total of 12 games against Canadian-based competition. The defending Calder Cup Champion Toronto Marlies (Toronto) make their way to Bell MTS Place on Dec. 14 and 15, while the Laval Rocket (Montreal) are in downtown Winnipeg on Jan. 10 and 12. The Moose also go up against Pacific Division competition in 16 games this season including matchups with the newly minted Colorado Eagles (Colorado), Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton), San Diego Gulls (Anaheim) and Stockton Heat (Calgary). Colorado makes its first visit to Bell MTS Place for games on Dec. 30 and 31.

The home portion of the schedule concludes Sunday, April 7 against Stockton, and the Moose finish off the regular season Sunday, April 14 in Chicago.

Full Season and Mini Pack Seat Packages for 2018-19 Manitoba Moose home games are available now. For more information regarding Mini Pack options and available game dates, the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder, and to purchase Full Season or Mini Pack Seat packages, visit moosehockey.com/packages.

DATE OPPONENT TIME DATE OPPONENT TIME

OCTOBER Saturday, Jan. 19 San Antonio 2:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 5 @ Iowa 7:00 PM Sunday, Jan. 20 San Antonio 2:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 7 @ Iowa 3:00 PM Wednesday, Jan. 23 @ Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 12 Belleville 7:00 PM Friday, Jan. 25 @ Rockford 7:00 PM

Saturday, Oct. 13 Belleville 6:00 PM Saturday, Jan. 26 @ Milwaukee 1:00 PM

Friday, Oct. 19 San Antonio 7:00 PM FEBRUARY

Sunday, Oct. 21 San Antonio 2:00 PM Friday, Feb. 1 @ Milwaukee 7:00 PM

Saturday, Oct. 27 @ Milwaukee 6:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 2 @ Chicago 7:00 PM

Sunday, Oct. 28 @ Rockford 4:00 PM Wednesday, Feb. 6 @ Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Tuesday, Oct. 30 @ Milwaukee 7:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 9 Texas 6:00 PM

NOVEMBER Sunday, Feb 10 Texas 2:00 PM

Friday, Nov. 2 Chicago 7:00 PM Wednesday, Feb. 13 Chicago 7:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 3 Chicago 6:00 PM Friday, Feb. 15 Chicago 7:00 PM

Thursday, Nov. 8 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM Sunday, Feb. 17 Milwaukee 2:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 10 Grand Rapids 6:00 PM Monday, Feb. 18 Milwaukee 2:00 PM

Tuesday, Nov. 13 @ San Antonio 10:30 AM Wednesday, Feb. 20 @ Toronto 10:00 AM

Wednesday, Nov. 14 @ Texas 7:00 PM Friday, Feb. 22 @ Laval 6:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 17 @ Grand Rapids 6:00 PM Saturday, Feb. 23 @ Laval 2:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 18 @ Chicago 3:00 PM Wednesday, Feb. 27 @ Toronto 10:00 AM

Friday, Nov. 23 Iowa 7:00 PM MARCH

Saturday, Nov. 24 Iowa 2:00 PM Friday, March 1 @ Belleville 6:00 PM

Wednesday, Nov. 28 @ San Diego 9:00 PM Saturday, March 2 @ Belleville 6:00 PM

Friday, Nov. 30 @ San Diego 9:00 PM Saturday, March 9 Rockford 6:00 PM

DECEMBER Sunday, March 10 Rockford 2:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 1 @ Bakersfield 9:00 PM Wednesday, March 13 Texas 7:00 PM

Wednesday, Dec. 5 @ Bakersfield 8:30 PM Friday, March 15 Texas 7:00 PM

Friday, Dec. 7 @ Stockton 9:00 PM Sunday, March 17 San Diego 2:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 8 @ Stockton 8:00 PM Tuesday, March 19 San Diego 7:00 PM

Friday, Dec. 14 Toronto 7:00 PM Friday, March 22 @ Colorado 8:05 PM

Saturday, Dec. 15 Toronto 6:00 PM Saturday, March 23 @ Colorado 8:05 PM

Friday, Dec. 21 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 27 @ Texas 7:00 PM

Saturday, Dec. 22 Grand Rapids 2:00 PM Friday, March 29 @ San Antonio 7:30 PM

Sunday, Dec. 30 Colorado 2:00 PM Saturday, March 30 @ San Antonio 7:00 PM

Monday, Dec. 31 Colorado 4:00 PM APRIL

JANUARY Tuesday, April 2 Bakersfield 7:00 PM

Wednesday, Jan. 2 @ San Antonio 7:00 PM Wednesday, April 3 Bakersfield 7:00 PM

Friday, Jan. 4 @ Texas 7:00 PM Saturday, April 6 Stockton 2:00 PM

Saturday, Jan 5 @ Texas 7:00 PM Sunday, April 7 Stockton 2:00 PM

Thursday, Jan. 10 Laval 7:00 PM Friday, April 12 @ Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Saturday, Jan. 12 Laval 6:00 PM Saturday, April 13 @ Chicago 7:00 PM

Monday, Jan. 14 Milwaukee 7:00 PM Sunday, April 14 @ Chicago 4:00 PM

Wednesday, Jan 16 Milwaukee 7:00 PM All times central

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.