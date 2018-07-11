Cleveland Monsters Release 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule
July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday the release of the team's 2018-19 regular season schedule featuring 76 AHL contests beginning Friday, October 5th at 7:00 pm at Quicken Loans Arena versus the Monsters' former division rivals, the Rockford IceHogs. The 2018-19 campaign marks the Monsters' 12th AHL season and fourth as the Blue Jackets primary development affiliate. Click here for a printable version of the Monsters' 2018-19 regular season schedule.
Monsters fans can look forward to exciting promotions and events throughout the Monsters' 12th AHL campaign, including exclusive giveaway items, specialty jersey nights, game-night promotions, and much more. Full details, including the entire Monsters 2018-19 promotional schedule, broadcast schedule and single-game ticket on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the Monsters will play 38 of their 76 regular season games versus their new Eastern Conference, North Division foes with eight meetings apiece scheduled between Cleveland and the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, and the defending Calder Cup Champion Toronto Marlies, along with four showdowns apiece versus the North Division's Binghamton Devils, Syracuse Crunch, and Utica Comets.
Cleveland will also face four of the Atlantic Division's eight teams in 2018-19 with four contests each scheduled against the Charlotte Checkers, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Monsters' clashes with the Senators, Devils, and Rocket will be Cleveland's first-ever meetings versus those respective teams. Also featured on the Monsters' 2018-19 schedule are four meetings apiece versus Cleveland's former Central Division rivals, the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Milwaukee Admirals, and Rockford.
The Monsters will play 28 weekend home games this season, including 12 Friday night tilts, 11 Saturday games, and five Sunday afternoon matinees. Notable dates on the Monsters' home schedule include a post-Thanksgiving tilt versus Toronto at 7:00 pm on Friday, November 23rd, and a pair of post-Holiday clashes vs. Rochester and Grand Rapids at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 26th and Friday, December 28th, respectively. On November 7th, the Monsters will drop the puck on the road versus Rochester at 7:05 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, home to the Americans' NHL affiliate, the Buffalo Sabres. Start times for all games are subject to change.
The Monsters' longest home-stands of the season are three stretches of four consecutive contests at The Q versus Belleville, Rochester, and Grand Rapids (December 21st-28th), Milwaukee and Laval (February 22nd-March 1st), and Hershey and Lehigh Valley (March 23rd-30th). Meanwhile, the team's longest road trips are a pair of five-game treks to Utica, Binghamton, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Rockford (October 19th-27th) and Belleville, Syracuse, Binghamton, and Laval (January 9th-19th).
The home portion of the Monsters' 2018-19 regular season schedule concludes with a three-game home-stand featuring a Monday, April 19th clash vs. Rochester and a pair of games on Thursday, April 11th and Friday, April 12th versus Charlotte before the season wraps with a road game in Toronto on Sunday, April 14th. This season, the Monsters will twice face challenging "three-in-three" stretches of three games in three nights with Cleveland hitting the road for Belleville and Utica from Friday, February 15th to Sunday, February 17th, before the Monsters follow a road game in Rochester on Friday, March 22nd with a pair of home matches versus Hershey on Saturday, March 23rd and Sunday, March 24th.
FRIDAY OCTOBER 5, 2018 7:00 PM VS.ICEHOGS
SATURDAY OCTOBER 6, 2018 1:00 PM VS.ICEHOGS
MONDAY OCTOBER 8, 2018 3:00 PM @MARLIES
THURSDAY OCTOBER 11, 2018 7:00 PM VS.PENGUINS
SATURDAY OCTOBER 13, 2018 7:30 PM VS.PENGUINS
FRIDAY OCTOBER 19, 2018 7:00 PM @COMETS
SATURDAY OCTOBER 20, 2018 7:05 PM @DEVILS
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 24, 2018 11:00 AM @WOLVES
FRIDAY OCTOBER 26, 2018 7:00 PM @ADMIRALS
SATURDAY OCTOBER 27, 2018 6:00 PM @ICEHOGS
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2018 7:00 PM VS.MARLIES
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 4, 2018 5:00 PM VS.GRIFFINS
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 7, 2018 7:05 PM @AMERICANS
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 9, 2018 7:00 PM VS.ROCKET
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 10, 2018 1:00 PM VS.ROCKET
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 16, 2018 7:00 PM @BEARS
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 17, 2018 7:00 PM @BEARS
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 23, 2018 7:00 PM VS.MARLIES
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 25, 2018 4:00 PM @MARLIES
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 28, 2018 7:00 PM VS.MARLIES
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2018 7:00 PM VS.CRUNCH
SATURDAY DECEMBER 1, 2018 1:00 PM VS.CRUNCH
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 5, 2018 7:05 PM @PHANTOMS
FRIDAY DECEMBER 7, 2018 7:05 PM @PENGUINS
SATURDAY DECEMBER 8, 2018 7:05 PM @PHANTOMS
FRIDAY DECEMBER 14, 2018 7:05 PM @AMERICANS
SATURDAY DECEMBER 15, 2018 7:00 PM VS.AMERICANS
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 19, 2018 7:00 PM @GRIFFINS
FRIDAY DECEMBER 21, 2018 7:00 PM VS.SENATORS
SATURDAY DECEMBER 22, 2018 1:00 PM VS.SENATORS
WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 26, 2018 7:00 PM VS.AMERICANS
FRIDAY DECEMBER 28, 2018 7:00 PM VS.GRIFFINS
SATURDAY DECEMBER 29, 2018 7:00 PM @GRIFFINS
SATURDAY JANUARY 5, 2019 1:00 PM VS.COMETS
SUNDAY JANUARY 6, 2019 3:00 PM VS.COMETS
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 9, 2019 7:00 PM @SENATORS
FRIDAY JANUARY 11, 2019 7:00 PM @CRUNCH
SATURDAY JANUARY 12, 2019 7:05 PM @DEVILS
FRIDAY JANUARY 18, 2019 7:30 PM @ROCKET
SATURDAY JANUARY 19, 2019 3:00 PM @ROCKET
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 23, 2019 7:00 PM VS.MARLIES
THURSDAY JANUARY 24, 2019 7:00 PM VS.WOLVES
SATURDAY JANUARY 26, 2019 7:00 PM VS.WOLVES
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 1, 2019 7:05 PM @PENGUINS
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 2, 2019 7:00 PM @CRUNCH
TUESDAY FEBRUARY 5, 2019 7:00 PM @CHECKERS
WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 6, 2019 7:00 PM @CHECKERS
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 9, 2019 7:00 PM VS.DEVILS
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 10, 2019 3:00 PM VS.DEVILS
TUESDAY FEBRUARY 12, 2019 7:00 PM VS.AMERICANS
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 15, 2019 7:00 PM @SENATORS
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 16, 2019 7:00 PM @SENATORS
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 17, 2019 5:00 PM @COMETS
WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 20, 2019 7:05 PM @AMERICANS
FRIDAY FEBRUARY 22, 2019 7:00 PM VS.ADMIRALS
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 24, 2019 3:00 PM VS.ADMIRALS
THURSDAY FEBRUARY 28, 2019 7:00 PM VS.ROCKET
FRIDAY MARCH 1, 2019 7:00 PM VS.ROCKET
SATURDAY MARCH 2, 2019 5:00 PM @MARLIES
THURSDAY MARCH 7, 2019 7:00 PM VS.SENATORS
FRIDAY MARCH 8, 2019 7:00 PM VS.SENATORS
WEDNESDAY MARCH 13, 2019 10:30 PM @ADMIRALS
FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2019 7:00 PM @WOLVES
SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2019 6:00 PM @ICEHOGS
FRIDAY MARCH 22, 2019 7:05 PM @AMERICANS
SATURDAY MARCH 23, 2019 7:00 PM VS.BEARS
SUNDAY MARCH 24, 2019 3:00 PM VS.BEARS
FRIDAY MARCH 29, 2019 7:00 PM VS.PHANTOMS
SATURDAY MARCH 30, 2019 7:00 PM VS.PHANTOMS
WEDNESDAY APRIL 3, 2019 7:30 PM @ROCKET
FRIDAY APRIL 5, 2019 7:30 PM @ROCKET
SATURDAY APRIL 6, 2019 7:00 PM @SENATORS
MONDAY APRIL 8, 2019 7:00 PM VS.AMERICANS
THURSDAY APRIL 11, 2019 7:00 PM VS.CHECKERS
FRIDAY APRIL 12, 2019 7:00 PM VS.CHECKERS
SUNDAY APRIL 14, 2019 4:00 PM @MARLIES
Quicken Loans Arena, home of the Cleveland Monsters
