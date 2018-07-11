Cleveland Monsters Release 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday the release of the team's 2018-19 regular season schedule featuring 76 AHL contests beginning Friday, October 5th at 7:00 pm at Quicken Loans Arena versus the Monsters' former division rivals, the Rockford IceHogs. The 2018-19 campaign marks the Monsters' 12th AHL season and fourth as the Blue Jackets primary development affiliate. Click here for a printable version of the Monsters' 2018-19 regular season schedule.

Monsters fans can look forward to exciting promotions and events throughout the Monsters' 12th AHL campaign, including exclusive giveaway items, specialty jersey nights, game-night promotions, and much more. Full details, including the entire Monsters 2018-19 promotional schedule, broadcast schedule and single-game ticket on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Monsters will play 38 of their 76 regular season games versus their new Eastern Conference, North Division foes with eight meetings apiece scheduled between Cleveland and the Belleville Senators, Laval Rocket, Rochester Americans, and the defending Calder Cup Champion Toronto Marlies, along with four showdowns apiece versus the North Division's Binghamton Devils, Syracuse Crunch, and Utica Comets.

Cleveland will also face four of the Atlantic Division's eight teams in 2018-19 with four contests each scheduled against the Charlotte Checkers, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Monsters' clashes with the Senators, Devils, and Rocket will be Cleveland's first-ever meetings versus those respective teams. Also featured on the Monsters' 2018-19 schedule are four meetings apiece versus Cleveland's former Central Division rivals, the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Milwaukee Admirals, and Rockford.

The Monsters will play 28 weekend home games this season, including 12 Friday night tilts, 11 Saturday games, and five Sunday afternoon matinees. Notable dates on the Monsters' home schedule include a post-Thanksgiving tilt versus Toronto at 7:00 pm on Friday, November 23rd, and a pair of post-Holiday clashes vs. Rochester and Grand Rapids at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 26th and Friday, December 28th, respectively. On November 7th, the Monsters will drop the puck on the road versus Rochester at 7:05 pm at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, home to the Americans' NHL affiliate, the Buffalo Sabres. Start times for all games are subject to change.

The Monsters' longest home-stands of the season are three stretches of four consecutive contests at The Q versus Belleville, Rochester, and Grand Rapids (December 21st-28th), Milwaukee and Laval (February 22nd-March 1st), and Hershey and Lehigh Valley (March 23rd-30th). Meanwhile, the team's longest road trips are a pair of five-game treks to Utica, Binghamton, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Rockford (October 19th-27th) and Belleville, Syracuse, Binghamton, and Laval (January 9th-19th).

The home portion of the Monsters' 2018-19 regular season schedule concludes with a three-game home-stand featuring a Monday, April 19th clash vs. Rochester and a pair of games on Thursday, April 11th and Friday, April 12th versus Charlotte before the season wraps with a road game in Toronto on Sunday, April 14th. This season, the Monsters will twice face challenging "three-in-three" stretches of three games in three nights with Cleveland hitting the road for Belleville and Utica from Friday, February 15th to Sunday, February 17th, before the Monsters follow a road game in Rochester on Friday, March 22nd with a pair of home matches versus Hershey on Saturday, March 23rd and Sunday, March 24th.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 5, 2018 7:00 PM VS.ICEHOGS

SATURDAY OCTOBER 6, 2018 1:00 PM VS.ICEHOGS

MONDAY OCTOBER 8, 2018 3:00 PM @MARLIES

THURSDAY OCTOBER 11, 2018 7:00 PM VS.PENGUINS

SATURDAY OCTOBER 13, 2018 7:30 PM VS.PENGUINS

FRIDAY OCTOBER 19, 2018 7:00 PM @COMETS

SATURDAY OCTOBER 20, 2018 7:05 PM @DEVILS

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 24, 2018 11:00 AM @WOLVES

FRIDAY OCTOBER 26, 2018 7:00 PM @ADMIRALS

SATURDAY OCTOBER 27, 2018 6:00 PM @ICEHOGS

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 2, 2018 7:00 PM VS.MARLIES

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 4, 2018 5:00 PM VS.GRIFFINS

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 7, 2018 7:05 PM @AMERICANS

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 9, 2018 7:00 PM VS.ROCKET

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 10, 2018 1:00 PM VS.ROCKET

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 16, 2018 7:00 PM @BEARS

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 17, 2018 7:00 PM @BEARS

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 23, 2018 7:00 PM VS.MARLIES

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 25, 2018 4:00 PM @MARLIES

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 28, 2018 7:00 PM VS.MARLIES

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2018 7:00 PM VS.CRUNCH

SATURDAY DECEMBER 1, 2018 1:00 PM VS.CRUNCH

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 5, 2018 7:05 PM @PHANTOMS

FRIDAY DECEMBER 7, 2018 7:05 PM @PENGUINS

SATURDAY DECEMBER 8, 2018 7:05 PM @PHANTOMS

FRIDAY DECEMBER 14, 2018 7:05 PM @AMERICANS

SATURDAY DECEMBER 15, 2018 7:00 PM VS.AMERICANS

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 19, 2018 7:00 PM @GRIFFINS

FRIDAY DECEMBER 21, 2018 7:00 PM VS.SENATORS

SATURDAY DECEMBER 22, 2018 1:00 PM VS.SENATORS

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 26, 2018 7:00 PM VS.AMERICANS

FRIDAY DECEMBER 28, 2018 7:00 PM VS.GRIFFINS

SATURDAY DECEMBER 29, 2018 7:00 PM @GRIFFINS

SATURDAY JANUARY 5, 2019 1:00 PM VS.COMETS

SUNDAY JANUARY 6, 2019 3:00 PM VS.COMETS

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 9, 2019 7:00 PM @SENATORS

FRIDAY JANUARY 11, 2019 7:00 PM @CRUNCH

SATURDAY JANUARY 12, 2019 7:05 PM @DEVILS

FRIDAY JANUARY 18, 2019 7:30 PM @ROCKET

SATURDAY JANUARY 19, 2019 3:00 PM @ROCKET

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 23, 2019 7:00 PM VS.MARLIES

THURSDAY JANUARY 24, 2019 7:00 PM VS.WOLVES

SATURDAY JANUARY 26, 2019 7:00 PM VS.WOLVES

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 1, 2019 7:05 PM @PENGUINS

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 2, 2019 7:00 PM @CRUNCH

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 5, 2019 7:00 PM @CHECKERS

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 6, 2019 7:00 PM @CHECKERS

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 9, 2019 7:00 PM VS.DEVILS

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 10, 2019 3:00 PM VS.DEVILS

TUESDAY FEBRUARY 12, 2019 7:00 PM VS.AMERICANS

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 15, 2019 7:00 PM @SENATORS

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 16, 2019 7:00 PM @SENATORS

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 17, 2019 5:00 PM @COMETS

WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 20, 2019 7:05 PM @AMERICANS

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 22, 2019 7:00 PM VS.ADMIRALS

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 24, 2019 3:00 PM VS.ADMIRALS

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 28, 2019 7:00 PM VS.ROCKET

FRIDAY MARCH 1, 2019 7:00 PM VS.ROCKET

SATURDAY MARCH 2, 2019 5:00 PM @MARLIES

THURSDAY MARCH 7, 2019 7:00 PM VS.SENATORS

FRIDAY MARCH 8, 2019 7:00 PM VS.SENATORS

WEDNESDAY MARCH 13, 2019 10:30 PM @ADMIRALS

FRIDAY MARCH 15, 2019 7:00 PM @WOLVES

SATURDAY MARCH 16, 2019 6:00 PM @ICEHOGS

FRIDAY MARCH 22, 2019 7:05 PM @AMERICANS

SATURDAY MARCH 23, 2019 7:00 PM VS.BEARS

SUNDAY MARCH 24, 2019 3:00 PM VS.BEARS

FRIDAY MARCH 29, 2019 7:00 PM VS.PHANTOMS

SATURDAY MARCH 30, 2019 7:00 PM VS.PHANTOMS

WEDNESDAY APRIL 3, 2019 7:30 PM @ROCKET

FRIDAY APRIL 5, 2019 7:30 PM @ROCKET

SATURDAY APRIL 6, 2019 7:00 PM @SENATORS

MONDAY APRIL 8, 2019 7:00 PM VS.AMERICANS

THURSDAY APRIL 11, 2019 7:00 PM VS.CHECKERS

FRIDAY APRIL 12, 2019 7:00 PM VS.CHECKERS

SUNDAY APRIL 14, 2019 4:00 PM @MARLIES

