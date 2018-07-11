Devils Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Devils, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced the 2018-19 regular season schedule. The Devils begin at home on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 7:05 p.m. against the defending Calder Cup Champions, the Toronto Marlies, and will play 38 home games at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Fans in Binghamton will see one new opponent, the Cleveland Monsters (Oct. 20, Jan. 12), twice this season.

The Devils will host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 6:05 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Monday, Dec. 31.

Home dates for each opponent are as follows:

Rochester (5): Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Feb. 1, Mar. 9, Mar. 30

Syracuse (5): Oct. 19, Nov. 21, Dec. 26, Jan. 9, Jan. 19

Utica (4): Nov. 10, Nov. 28, Dec. 8, Feb. 23

Belleville (3): Dec. 15, Feb. 2, Feb. 22

Laval (3): Feb. 15, Feb. 16, Apr. 13

Toronto (3): Oct. 6, Jan. 4, Apr. 6

Charlotte (2): Oct. 26, Nov. 9

Cleveland (2): Oct. 20, Jan. 12

Hartford (2): Oct. 10, Jan. 25

Lehigh Valley (2): Oct. 27, Nov. 2

Springfield (2): Mar. 8, Mar. 29

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2): Dec. 31, Jan. 26

Bridgeport (1): Jan. 5

Hershey (1): Jan. 16

Providence (1): Dec. 21

The complete 2018-19 schedule can be downloaded HERE.

In addition, the Binghamton Devils will host their Open House Presented by iHeartRadio on Saturday, July 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Verterans Memorial Arena.

This event will allow fans to meet Brett Seney, participate in filming a television commercial, and win prizes. The event is FREE for everyone and fans can RSVP to be entered to win a free Skybox night. More activities will be added to the event in the coming weeks.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

HOME DATES AWAY DATES

Day Date Opponent Time Day Date Opponent Time

Sat. Oct-6 Toronto 7:05p.m. Fri. Oct-12 Laval 7:30p.m.

Wed. Oct-10 Hartford 7:05p.m. Sat. Oct-13 Laval 3:00p.m.

Fri. Oct-19 Syracuse 7:05p.m. Wed. Oct-17 Belleville 7:00p.m.

Sat. Oct-20 Cleveland 7:05p.m. Wed. Oct-24 Belleville 7:00p.m.

Fri. Oct-26 Charlotte 7:05p.m. Sat. Nov-3 Lehigh Valley 7:05p.m.

Sat. Oct-27 Lehigh Valley 7:05p.m. Wed. Nov-7 Bridgeport 10:30a.m.

Fri. Nov-2 Lehigh Valley 7:05p.m. Wed. Nov-14 Syracuse 7:00p.m.

Fri. Nov-9 Charlotte 7:05p.m. Sat. Nov-17 Toronto 7:00p.m.

Sat. Nov-10 Utica 7:05p.m. Sun. Nov-18 Toronto 4:00p.m.

Wed. Nov-21 Syracuse 7:05p.m. Fri. Nov-23 Syracuse 7:00p.m.

Sat. Nov-24 Rochester 7:05p.m. Sun. Dec-2 Hershey 5:00p.m.

Wed. Nov-28 Utica 7:05p.m. Fri. Dec-7 Syracuse 7:00p.m.

Sat. Dec-1 Rochester 7:05p.m. Sun. Dec-9 Springfield 3:05p.m.

Sat. Dec-8 Utica 7:05p.m. Wed. Dec-12 Rochester 7:05 p.m.

Sat. Dec-15 Belleville 7:05p.m. Fri. Dec-14 Utica 7:00p.m.

Fri. Dec-21 Providence 7:05p.m. Wed. Dec-19 Toronto 7:00p.m.

Wed. Dec-26 Syracuse 7:05p.m. Sat. Dec-22 Utica 7:00p.m.

Mon. Dec-31 Wilkes-Barre 6:05p.m. Thu. Dec-27 Utica 7:00p.m.

Fri. Jan-4 Toronto 7:05p.m. Sat. Dec-29 Belleville 7:00p.m.

Sat. Jan-5 Bridgeport 7:05p.m. Fri. Jan-11 Lehigh Valley 7:05p.m.

Wed. Jan-9 Syracuse 7:05p.m. Fri. Jan-18 Utica 7:00p.m.

Sat. Jan-12 Cleveland 7:05p.m. Mon. Jan-21 Syracuse 1:00p.m.

Wed. Jan-16 Hershey 7:05p.m. Wed. Jan-23 Rochester 7:05p.m.

Sat. Jan-19 Syracuse 7:05p.m. Sat. Feb-9 Cleveland 7:00p.m.

Fri. Jan-25 Hartford 7:05p.m. Sun. Feb-10 Cleveland 3:00p.m.

Sat. Jan-26 Wilkes-Barre 7:05p.m. Sun. Feb-17 Rochester 3:05p.m.

Fri. Feb-1 Rochester 7:05p.m. Fri. Mar-1 Charlotte 7:00p.m.

Sat. Feb-2 Belleville 7:05p.m. Sat. Mar-2 Charlotte 6:00p.m.

Fri. Feb-15 Laval 7:05p.m. Sun. Mar-10 Rochester 3:05p.m.

Sat. Feb-16 Laval 7:05p.m. Wed. Mar-13 Hartford 7:00p.m.

Fri. Feb-22 Belleville 7:05p.m. Sat. Mar-16 Syracuse 7:00p.m.

Sat. Feb-23 Utica 7:05p.m. Fri. Mar-22 Springfield 7:05p.m.

Fri. Mar-8 Springfield 7:05p.m. Sat. Mar-23 Providence 7:05p.m.

Sat. Mar-9 Rochester 7:05p.m. Wed. Mar-27 Laval 7:30p.m.

Fri. Mar-29 Springfield 7:05p.m. Fri. Apr-5 Wilkes-Barre 7:05p.m.

Sat. Mar-30 Rochester 7:05p.m. Sun. Apr-7 Hartford 3:00p.m.

Sat. Apr-6 Toronto 7:05p.m. Fri. Apr-12 Rochester 7:05p.m.

Sat. Apr-13 Laval 7:05p.m. Sun. Apr-14 Wilkes-Barre 3:05p.m.

## All game times ET and subject to change

