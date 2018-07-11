San Antonio Rampage Announce 2018-19 Schedule

July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage will open their 17th American Hockey League season on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the AT&T Center, beginning a 76-game regular season. Opening Night is presented by Grunt Style and the 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

The 2018-19 Rampage schedule features 28 home weekend dates, consisting of 11 Friday, nine Saturday, and eight Sunday matchups. Home start times this season for Friday games will be 7:30 p.m., while midweek and Saturday games will begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday games will have a 3 p.m. puck drop with the exception of Sunday, Dec. 30 which will begin at 5 p.m. Fans can once again enjoy draft beer and fountain soda for only one dollar during each of San Antonio's 11 Friday night games as part of the Bud Light $1 Dollar Drink Night.

All 76 Rampage regular season games will be against teams in the Western Conference, which is made up of two divisions - Central and Pacific. San Antonio will tackle 62 games in t he Central Division, including 14 contests against in-state rival Texas Stars. The Silver and Black will play eight contests - split evenly between home and away - against the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose, Milwaukee Admirals, and Rockford IceHogs for the remainder of the divisional games.

The remaining 14 games will come against the Pacific Division, taking on the Bakersfield Condors, Ontario Reign, San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda, and Stockton Heat two times each, and the Colorado Eagles four times.

This year's Rodeo Road Trip will be a 10-game journey covering 6,090 miles over the course of 21 days, from Feb. 8-28. The Rampage will take on six different opponents during their annual excursion, including Iowa, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Rockford, Ontario, and Colorado.

San Antonio's schedule features four sets of three games in three days and 17 back-to-back contests. The Rampage will play six of their games in October inside the friendly confines of the AT&T Center and will close out the regular season with a back-to-back against the Texas Stars, playing 12 of their final 20 games following the Rodeo Road Trip at home. All regular season games can be heard on Rampage flagship station KTKR "The Ticket" 760 AM (subject to conflicts) with the voice of the Rampage, Dan Weiss.

The 2018-19 Rampage promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE 2018-19 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT)

OCTOBER

FEBRUARY

Sat., Oct. 6 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM Fri., Feb. 1 Grand Rapids 7:30 PM

Tue., Oct. 9 Milwaukee 7:00 PM Fri., Feb. 8 @Iowa 7:00 PM

Fri., Oct. 12 Colorado 7:30 PM Sat., Feb. 9 @Iowa 6:00 PM

Sat., Oct. 13 Colorado 7:00 PM Tue., Feb. 12 @Milwaukee 7:00 PM

Fri., Oct. 19 @Manitoba 7:00 PM Fri., Feb. 15 @Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Sun., Oct. 21 @Manitoba 2:00 PM Sat., Feb. 16 @Grand Rapids 6:00 PM

Tue., Oct. 23 @Milwaukee 7:00 PM Sun., Feb. 17 @Rockford 4:00 PM

Wed., Oct. 24 @Rockford 7:00 PM Fri., Feb. 22 @Ontario 9:00 PM

Fri., Oct. 26 San Jose 7:30 PM Sat., Feb. 23 @San Diego 9:00 PM

Sun., Oct. 28 Chicago 3:00 PM Tue., Feb. 26 @Colorado 8:05 PM

Wed. Feb. 27 @Colorado 8:05 PM

NOVEMBER

Fri., Nov. 2 @San Jose 9:00 PM MARCH

Sat., Nov. 3 @Stockton 8:00 PM Fri., Mar. 1 Milwaukee 7:30 PM

Sun., Nov. 4 @Bakersfield 7:00 PM Sun., Mar. 3 Milwaukee 3:00 PM

Sat., Nov. 10 @Texas 7:00 PM Tue., Mar. 5 Chicago 10:30 AM

Sun., Nov. 11 Texas 3:00 PM Sat., Mar. 9 Texas 7:00 PM

Tue., Nov. 13 Manitoba 10:30 AM Sun., Mar. 10 @Texas 5:00 PM

Sat., Nov. 17 Rockford 7:00 PM Tue., Mar. 12 @Iowa 7:00 PM

Tue., Nov. 20 Rockford 7:00 PM Fri., Mar. 15 @Iowa 7:00 PM

Fri., Nov. 23 Texas 7:30 PM Sat., Mar. 16 @Chicago 7:00 PM

Sat., Nov. 24 @Texas 7:00 PM Tue., Mar. 19 Grand Rapids 7:00 PM

Sun., Nov. 25 Texas 3:00 PM Sat., Mar. 23 Chicago 7:00 PM

Fri., Nov. 30 @Grand Rapids 6:00 PM Sun., Mar. 24 Grand Rapids 3:00 PM

Tue., Mar. 26 Chicago 7:00 PM

DECEMBER

Fri., Mar. 29 Manitoba 7:30 PM

Sat., Dec. 1 @Chicago 7:00 PM Sat., Mar. 30 Manitoba 7:00 PM

Sun., Dec. 2 @Rockford 4:00 PM

Wed., Dec. 5 @Grand Rapids 6:00 PM APRIL

Sat., Dec. 8 Milwaukee 7:00 PM Tue., Apr. 2 @Rockford 7:00 PM

Fri., Dec. 14 Iowa 7:30 PM Wed., Apr. 3 @Milwaukee 7:00 PM

Sun., Dec. 16 Iowa 3:00 PM Sat., Apr. 6 Bakersfield 7:00 PM

Fri., Dec. 21 @Texas 7:00 PM Wed., Apr. 10 @Texas 7:00 PM

Sat., Dec. 22 Texas 7:00 PM Fri., Apr. 12 Texas 7:30 PM

Thu., Dec. 27 @Texas 7:00 PM Sat., Apr. 13 @Texas 7:00 PM

Fri., Dec. 28 Ontario 7:30 PM

Sun., Dec. 30 Texas 5:00 PM

JANUARY

Wed., Jan. 2 Manitoba 7:00 PM

Fri., Jan. 4 @Chicago 7:00 PM

Sat., Jan. 5 @Chicago 7:00 PM

Wed., Jan. 9 Iowa 7:00 PM

Fri., Jan. 11 Iowa 7:30 PM

Sun., Jan. 13 Rockford 3:00 PM

Wed., Jan. 16 Rockford 7:00 PM

Sat., Jan. 19 @Manitoba 2:00 PM

Sun., Jan. 20 @Manitoba 2:00 PM

Tue., Jan. 22 @Milwaukee 7:00 PM

Thu., Jan. 24 Stockton 7:00 PM

Fri., Jan. 25 San Diego 7:30 PM

Note: All times Central. All dates and times of this schedule announced July 11 are subject to change.

Below is a team-by-team and month-by-month breakdown of the Rampage home and away schedule:

TEAM (DIV) HOME AWAY TOTAL

Bakersfield (PAC) 1 1 2

Chicago (CEN) 4 4 8

Colorado (PAC) 2 2 4

Grand Rapids (CEN) 4 4 8

Iowa (CEN) 4 4 8

Manitoba (CEN) 4 4 8

Milwaukee (CEN) 4 4 8

Ontario (PAC) 1 1 2

Rockford (CEN) 4 4 8

San Diego (PAC) 1 1 2

San Jose (PAC) 1 1 2

Stockton (PAC) 1 1 2

Texas (CEN) 7 7 14

TOTAL 38 38 76

MONTH HOME AWAY TOTAL

DAY HOME AWAY TOTAL

October 6 4 10

Monday 0 0 0

November 6 6 12

Tuesday 6 6 12

December 6 5 11

Wednesday 3 5 8

January 7 5 12

Thursday 1 1 2

February 1 10 11

Friday 11 9 20

March 10 4 14

Saturday 9 11 20

April 2 4 6

Sunday 8 6 14

TOTAL 38 38 76

TOTAL 38 38 76

TICKET INFORMATION

Season tickets are available for the 2018-19 San Antonio Rampage campaign and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com.

