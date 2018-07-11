Senators Announce 2018-19 AHL Schedule

The Belleville Senators are pleased to unveil its 76-game 2018-19 American Hockey League schedule.

With 38 home dates set for this coming season, the Senators will play a more balanced scheduled per month at home welcoming 15 different teams to the Yardmen Arena including all-Canadian match-ups against Toronto, Laval and Manitoba as well as a new divisional opponent in the Cleveland Monsters, the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"We're delighted to reveal our season schedule as we head into our second year," Senators COO Rob Mullowney said. "Our new schedule presents a more balanced offering to our fan base at home while still including our key rivals from Toronto and Laval.

"Fans will also get their first ever look at the Grand Rapids Griffins, AHL Affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, along with new divisional opponent the Cleveland Monsters. With nearly 70 percent of our home games taking place on either a Friday or Saturday night we can't wait to kick off this season at home on October 17."

The Senators will play 54 games within the North Division as they will square off with the Toronto Marlies (12 games), Laval Rocket (12), Cleveland Monsters (8), Utica Comets (6), Binghamton Devils (6), Syracuse Crunch (6) and the Rochester Americans (4).

Belleville will also face the Grand Rapids Griffins for the first time in franchise history and host the Manitoba Moose for the second straight season. The Sens will also face six of the eight teams from the Atlantic Division.

The team will open the season on Oct. 6 with a trip to Rochester and will begin its first home stand of the season on Oct. 17 against the Devils, as announced Tuesday.

Grand Rapids will be in town on Oct. 26-27 while the Marlies make the first of its six visits to the Yardmen Arena on Nov. 9.

With the division realignment, Belleville will play Cleveland for the first time Dec. 21 before welcoming them to the Yardmen Arena on Jan. 9.

For the second straight year, the Sens will be busy over the holiday season. The team faces the Marlies on the road on Boxing Day in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena and will welcome Laval and Binghamton at the Yardmen Arena on Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 respectively.

The Senators will host Laval on Family Day and will wrap up the regular season on April 14 with a home tilt against Rochester.

The Sens' longest home-stand comes in October as they'll play six straight times at the Yardmen Arena between Oct. 17-27. The team's longest period away from the Yardmen will come between Dec. 9-26 when they have eight straight road games over that span.

Twenty-six of the team's 38 home games during 2018-19 will be played on either a Friday or Saturday with 14 of those contests taking place on Saturday. The Sens will also play nine times at the Yardmen Arena on Wednesday night.

Thirty-six of the team's 38 home games will begin at 7pm with the Family Day game and season finale the only exceptions as they will both start at 2pm. The Senators will also only play two 3-in-3's all season long (Dec. 7-9 and Feb. 8-10).

Both November and December will be busy for the Senators as they'll play 13 games in each month, their highest during the season.

Month by month game breakdown:

October: 10 games (six home)

November: 13 games (six home)

December: 13 games (five home)

January: 11 games (five home)

February: 11 games (five home)

March: 12 games (six home)

April: six games (five home)

Belleville Senators 2018-19 Schedule:

OCTOBER:

Day Date Time Match-up

Saturday Oct. 6 7pm Belleville @ Utica

Friday Oct. 12 7pm Belleville @ Manitoba

Saturday Oct. 13 6pm Belleville @ Manitoba

Wednesday Oct. 17 7pm Binghamton @ Belleville

Friday Oct. 19 7pm Hartford @ Belleville

Saturday Oct. 20 7pm Rochester @ Belleville

Wednesday Oct. 24 7pm Binghamton @ Belleville

Friday Oct. 26 7pm Grand Rapids @ Belleville

Saturday Oct. 27 7pm Grand Rapids @ Belleville

Wednesday Oct. 31 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval

NOVEMBER:

Day Date Time Match-up

Friday Nov. 2 7pm Belleville @ Syracuse

Saturday Nov. 3 7pm Belleville @ Syracuse

Friday Nov. 9 7pm Toronto @ Belleville

Saturday Nov. 10 7pm Toronto @ Belleville

Wednesday Nov. 14 7pm Utica @ Belleville

Friday Nov. 16 7pm Toronto @ Belleville

Saturday Nov. 17 7pm Bridgeport @ Belleville

Tuesday Nov. 20 7pm Belleville @ Charlotte

Wednesday Nov. 21 7pm Belleville @ Charlotte

Saturday Nov. 24 7pm Belleville @ Utica

Sunday Nov. 25 4pm Belleville @ Toronto

Wednesday Nov. 28 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval

Friday Nov. 30 7pm Utica @ Belleville

DECEMBER:

Day Date Time Match-up

Saturday Dec. 1 7pm Lehigh Valley @ Belleville

Friday Dec. 7 7pm Laval @ Belleville

Saturday Dec. 8 7pm Providence @ Belleville

Sunday Dec. 9 7pm Belleville @ Toronto

Wednesday Dec. 12 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval

Friday Dec. 14 7:05pm Belleville @ Lehigh Valley

Saturday Dec. 15 7:05pm Belleville @ Binghamton

Wednesday Dec. 19 7:05pm Belleville @ Rochester

Friday Dec. 21 7pm Belleville @ Cleveland

Saturday Dec. 22 1pm Belleville @ Cleveland

Wednesday Dec. 26 3pm Belleville @ Toronto

Thursday Dec. 27 7pm Laval @ Belleville

Saturday Dec. 29 7pm Binghamton @ Belleville

JANUARY

Day Date Time Match-up

Wednesday Jan. 2 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval

Friday Jan. 4 7pm Charlotte @ Belleville

Saturday Jan. 5 7pm Charlotte @ Belleville

Wednesday Jan. 9 7pm Cleveland @ Belleville

Friday Jan. 11 7pm Belleville @ Grand Rapids

Saturday Jan. 12 7pm Belleville @ Grand Rapids

Wednesday Jan. 16 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval

Friday Jan. 18 7pm Belleville @ Syracuse

Saturday Jan. 19 7pm Belleville @ Utica

Friday Jan. 25 7pm Toronto @ Belleville

Saturday Jan. 26 7pm Toronto @ Belleville

FEBRUARY

Day Date Time Match-up

Saturday Feb. 2 7:05pm Belleville @ Binghamton

Sunday Feb. 3 2pm Belleville @ Hershey

Friday Feb. 8 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval

Saturday Feb. 9 7pm Laval @ Belleville

Sunday Feb. 10 4pm Belleville @ Toronto

Wednesday Feb. 13 7pm Syracuse @ Belleville

Friday Feb. 15 7pm Cleveland @ Belleville

Saturday Feb. 16 7pm Cleveland @ Belleville

Monday Feb. 18 2pm Laval @ Belleville

Friday Feb. 22 7:05pm Belleville @ Binghamton

Saturday Feb. 23 7:05pm Belleville @ Rochester

MARCH

Day Date Time Match-up

Friday March 1 7pm Manitoba @ Belleville

Saturday March 2 7pm Manitoba @ Belleville

Thursday March 7 7pm Belleville @ Cleveland

Friday March 8 7pm Belleville @ Cleveland

Tuesday March 12 7pm Belleville @ Toronto

Friday March 15 7pm Laval @ Belleville

Saturday March 16 7pm Laval @ Belleville

Wednesday March 20 7pm Utica @ Belleville

Friday March 22 7:05pm Belleville @ Providence

Saturday March 23 7:30pm Belleville @ Bridgeport

Wednesday March 27 7pm Syracuse @ Belleville

Saturday March 30 7pm Belleville @ Hartford

APRIL

Day Date Time Match-up

Wednesday April 3 7pm Syracuse @ Belleville

Friday April 5 7pm Hershey @ Belleville

Saturday April 6 7pm Cleveland @ Belleville

Wednesday April 10 7pm Toronto @ Belleville

Saturday April 13 4pm Belleville @ Toronto

Sunday April 14 2pm Rochester @ Belleville

