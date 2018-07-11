Senators Announce 2018-19 AHL Schedule
July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are pleased to unveil its 76-game 2018-19 American Hockey League schedule.
With 38 home dates set for this coming season, the Senators will play a more balanced scheduled per month at home welcoming 15 different teams to the Yardmen Arena including all-Canadian match-ups against Toronto, Laval and Manitoba as well as a new divisional opponent in the Cleveland Monsters, the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
"We're delighted to reveal our season schedule as we head into our second year," Senators COO Rob Mullowney said. "Our new schedule presents a more balanced offering to our fan base at home while still including our key rivals from Toronto and Laval.
"Fans will also get their first ever look at the Grand Rapids Griffins, AHL Affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, along with new divisional opponent the Cleveland Monsters. With nearly 70 percent of our home games taking place on either a Friday or Saturday night we can't wait to kick off this season at home on October 17."
The Senators will play 54 games within the North Division as they will square off with the Toronto Marlies (12 games), Laval Rocket (12), Cleveland Monsters (8), Utica Comets (6), Binghamton Devils (6), Syracuse Crunch (6) and the Rochester Americans (4).
Belleville will also face the Grand Rapids Griffins for the first time in franchise history and host the Manitoba Moose for the second straight season. The Sens will also face six of the eight teams from the Atlantic Division.
The team will open the season on Oct. 6 with a trip to Rochester and will begin its first home stand of the season on Oct. 17 against the Devils, as announced Tuesday.
Grand Rapids will be in town on Oct. 26-27 while the Marlies make the first of its six visits to the Yardmen Arena on Nov. 9.
With the division realignment, Belleville will play Cleveland for the first time Dec. 21 before welcoming them to the Yardmen Arena on Jan. 9.
For the second straight year, the Sens will be busy over the holiday season. The team faces the Marlies on the road on Boxing Day in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena and will welcome Laval and Binghamton at the Yardmen Arena on Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 respectively.
The Senators will host Laval on Family Day and will wrap up the regular season on April 14 with a home tilt against Rochester.
The Sens' longest home-stand comes in October as they'll play six straight times at the Yardmen Arena between Oct. 17-27. The team's longest period away from the Yardmen will come between Dec. 9-26 when they have eight straight road games over that span.
Twenty-six of the team's 38 home games during 2018-19 will be played on either a Friday or Saturday with 14 of those contests taking place on Saturday. The Sens will also play nine times at the Yardmen Arena on Wednesday night.
Thirty-six of the team's 38 home games will begin at 7pm with the Family Day game and season finale the only exceptions as they will both start at 2pm. The Senators will also only play two 3-in-3's all season long (Dec. 7-9 and Feb. 8-10).
Both November and December will be busy for the Senators as they'll play 13 games in each month, their highest during the season.
Season Tickets for the 2018-2019 season are now available. Inquiries can be directed to the team's Box Office via telephone at 613-967-8067 or by email at seasontickets@bellevillesens.com
For all the latest news from the team, follow @BellevilleSens on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. The Belleville Senators App is also available from both the App Store and Google Play.
Month by month game breakdown:
October: 10 games (six home)
November: 13 games (six home)
December: 13 games (five home)
January: 11 games (five home)
February: 11 games (five home)
March: 12 games (six home)
April: six games (five home)
Belleville Senators 2018-19 Schedule:
OCTOBER:
Day Date Time Match-up
Saturday Oct. 6 7pm Belleville @ Utica
Friday Oct. 12 7pm Belleville @ Manitoba
Saturday Oct. 13 6pm Belleville @ Manitoba
Wednesday Oct. 17 7pm Binghamton @ Belleville
Friday Oct. 19 7pm Hartford @ Belleville
Saturday Oct. 20 7pm Rochester @ Belleville
Wednesday Oct. 24 7pm Binghamton @ Belleville
Friday Oct. 26 7pm Grand Rapids @ Belleville
Saturday Oct. 27 7pm Grand Rapids @ Belleville
Wednesday Oct. 31 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval
NOVEMBER:
Day Date Time Match-up
Friday Nov. 2 7pm Belleville @ Syracuse
Saturday Nov. 3 7pm Belleville @ Syracuse
Friday Nov. 9 7pm Toronto @ Belleville
Saturday Nov. 10 7pm Toronto @ Belleville
Wednesday Nov. 14 7pm Utica @ Belleville
Friday Nov. 16 7pm Toronto @ Belleville
Saturday Nov. 17 7pm Bridgeport @ Belleville
Tuesday Nov. 20 7pm Belleville @ Charlotte
Wednesday Nov. 21 7pm Belleville @ Charlotte
Saturday Nov. 24 7pm Belleville @ Utica
Sunday Nov. 25 4pm Belleville @ Toronto
Wednesday Nov. 28 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval
Friday Nov. 30 7pm Utica @ Belleville
DECEMBER:
Day Date Time Match-up
Saturday Dec. 1 7pm Lehigh Valley @ Belleville
Friday Dec. 7 7pm Laval @ Belleville
Saturday Dec. 8 7pm Providence @ Belleville
Sunday Dec. 9 7pm Belleville @ Toronto
Wednesday Dec. 12 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval
Friday Dec. 14 7:05pm Belleville @ Lehigh Valley
Saturday Dec. 15 7:05pm Belleville @ Binghamton
Wednesday Dec. 19 7:05pm Belleville @ Rochester
Friday Dec. 21 7pm Belleville @ Cleveland
Saturday Dec. 22 1pm Belleville @ Cleveland
Wednesday Dec. 26 3pm Belleville @ Toronto
Thursday Dec. 27 7pm Laval @ Belleville
Saturday Dec. 29 7pm Binghamton @ Belleville
JANUARY
Day Date Time Match-up
Wednesday Jan. 2 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval
Friday Jan. 4 7pm Charlotte @ Belleville
Saturday Jan. 5 7pm Charlotte @ Belleville
Wednesday Jan. 9 7pm Cleveland @ Belleville
Friday Jan. 11 7pm Belleville @ Grand Rapids
Saturday Jan. 12 7pm Belleville @ Grand Rapids
Wednesday Jan. 16 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval
Friday Jan. 18 7pm Belleville @ Syracuse
Saturday Jan. 19 7pm Belleville @ Utica
Friday Jan. 25 7pm Toronto @ Belleville
Saturday Jan. 26 7pm Toronto @ Belleville
FEBRUARY
Day Date Time Match-up
Saturday Feb. 2 7:05pm Belleville @ Binghamton
Sunday Feb. 3 2pm Belleville @ Hershey
Friday Feb. 8 7:30pm Belleville @ Laval
Saturday Feb. 9 7pm Laval @ Belleville
Sunday Feb. 10 4pm Belleville @ Toronto
Wednesday Feb. 13 7pm Syracuse @ Belleville
Friday Feb. 15 7pm Cleveland @ Belleville
Saturday Feb. 16 7pm Cleveland @ Belleville
Monday Feb. 18 2pm Laval @ Belleville
Friday Feb. 22 7:05pm Belleville @ Binghamton
Saturday Feb. 23 7:05pm Belleville @ Rochester
MARCH
Day Date Time Match-up
Friday March 1 7pm Manitoba @ Belleville
Saturday March 2 7pm Manitoba @ Belleville
Thursday March 7 7pm Belleville @ Cleveland
Friday March 8 7pm Belleville @ Cleveland
Tuesday March 12 7pm Belleville @ Toronto
Friday March 15 7pm Laval @ Belleville
Saturday March 16 7pm Laval @ Belleville
Wednesday March 20 7pm Utica @ Belleville
Friday March 22 7:05pm Belleville @ Providence
Saturday March 23 7:30pm Belleville @ Bridgeport
Wednesday March 27 7pm Syracuse @ Belleville
Saturday March 30 7pm Belleville @ Hartford
APRIL
Day Date Time Match-up
Wednesday April 3 7pm Syracuse @ Belleville
Friday April 5 7pm Hershey @ Belleville
Saturday April 6 7pm Cleveland @ Belleville
Wednesday April 10 7pm Toronto @ Belleville
Saturday April 13 4pm Belleville @ Toronto
Sunday April 14 2pm Rochester @ Belleville
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2018
- Griffins Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Senators Announce 2018-19 AHL Schedule - Belleville Senators
- San Antonio Rampage Announce 2018-19 Schedule - San Antonio Rampage
- Thunderbirds Unveil Full 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Announce 2018-19 AHL Regular Season Schedule - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Moose Reveal 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers 2018-19 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devils Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Binghamton Devils
- Cleveland Monsters Release 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2018-19 Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Set 2018-19 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Texas Stars
- Ontario Reign Release 2018-19 Schedule - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Gulls 2018-19 Regular-Season Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Unveil Complete 2018-19 Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers Reveal 2018-19 Schedule - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Unveils 2018-19 Schedule - AHL
- P-Bruins Release 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Comets 2018-19 Schedule Released - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Announce 2018-19 Game Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Chicago Wolves Unveil Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season - Chicago Wolves
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 20th Season Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Agree to Terms with Forward Brett Welychka - Rockford IceHogs
- New Coca-Cola and MLSE Partnership Expands Commitment to the Community Through Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Cleveland Monsters Return to Nautica Entertainment Complex August 4th - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.