Checkers 2018-19 Schedule Released

July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





The American Hockey League today announced the 2018-19 regular-season schedule for its 31 member clubs.

The Checkers' full schedule in list form can be viewed on the team's official website, where calendar downloads and other highlights are also available. In addition, a printable calendar graphic of the schedule is attached to this release.

Starting with their home-opening weekend series against the Hershey Bears on Friday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m., the Checkers will play 26 of their 38 home games at Bojangles' Coliseum on weekends. That includes eight Friday games, 13 Saturday contests and five games on Sundays.

Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 regular season will go on sale in the coming months, while season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. A promotional calendar listing special events, theme nights and giveaways, will be announced soon.

DATE TIME INFO

Rochester Americans Friday, Oct. 5 7:05 p.m.

Rochester Americans Saturday, Oct. 6

Utica Comets Friday, Oct. 12 7 p.m.

Syracuse Crunch Saturday, Oct. 13 7 p.m.

Hershey Bears Friday, Oct. 19 7 p.m.

Hershey Bears Saturday, Oct. 20 6 p.m.

Utica Comets Wednesday, Oct. 24 7 p.m.

Binghamton Devils Friday, Oct. 26 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse Crunch Saturday, Oct. 27 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

DATE TIME INFO

Providence Bruins Friday, Nov. 2 7 p.m.

Providence Bruins Saturday, Nov. 3 6 p.m.

Binghamton Devils Friday, Nov. 9 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Saturday, Nov. 10 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Sunday, Nov. 11 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Wednesday, Nov. 14 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Friday, Nov. 16 7:05 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Saturday, Nov. 17 7:05 p.m.

Belleville Senators Tuesday, Nov. 20 7 p.m.

Belleville Senators Wednesday, Nov. 21 7 p.m.

Laval Rocket Saturday, Nov. 24 6 p.m.

Laval Rocket Sunday, Nov. 25 1 p.m.

Providence Bruins Friday, Nov. 30 7:05 p.m.

DECEMBER

DATE TIME INFO

Hartford Wolf Pack Saturday, Dec. 1 7 p.m.

Providence Bruins Sunday, Dec. 2 3:05 p.m.

Hartford Wolf Pack Friday, Dec. 7 7:15 p.m.

Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday, Dec. 8 7:05 p.m.

Hartford Wolf Pack Thursday, Dec. 13 7 p.m.

Hartford Wolf Pack Saturday, Dec. 15 6 p.m.

Utica Comets Sunday, Dec. 16 1 p.m.

Utica Comets Tuesday, Dec. 18 7 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Friday, Dec. 21 7 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Saturday, Dec. 22 6 p.m.

Laval Rocket Friday, Dec. 28 7:30 p.m.

Laval Rocket Saturday, Dec. 29 3 p.m.

Toronto Marlies Monday, Dec. 31 3 p.m.

JANUARY

DATE TIME INFO

Belleville Senators Friday, Jan. 4 7 p.m.

Belleville Senators Saturday, Jan. 5 7 p.m.

Toronto Marlies Sunday, Jan. 6 4 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Friday, Jan. 11 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Saturday, Jan. 12 6 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Tuesday, Jan. 15 7 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Wednesday, Jan. 16 7 p.m.

Toronto Marlies Saturday, Jan. 19 6 p.m.

Toronto Marlies Sunday, Jan. 20 1 p.m.

Providence Bruins Friday, Jan. 25 7:05 p.m.

Hartford Wolf Pack Saturday, Jan. 26 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY

DATE TIME INFO

Providence Bruins Friday, Feb. 1 7 p.m.

Providence Bruins Saturday, Feb. 2 6 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters Tuesday, Feb. 5 7 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters Wednesday, Feb. 6 7 p.m.

Hershey Bears Saturday, Feb. 9 7 p.m.

Hershey Bears Sunday, Feb. 10 5 p.m.

Springfield Thunderbirds Friday, Feb. 15 7:05 p.m.

Providence Bruins Saturday, Feb. 16 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Sunday, Feb. 17 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday, Feb. 22 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Saturday, Feb. 23 6 p.m.

MARCH

DATE TIME INFO

Binghamton Devils Friday, March 1 7 p.m.

Binghamton Devils Saturday, March 2 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday, March 8 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Saturday, March 9 7:05 p.m.

Rochester Americans Friday, March 15 7 p.m.

Rochester Americans Saturday, March 16 6 p.m.

Syracuse Crunch Tuesday, March 19 7 p.m.

Syracuse Crunch Wednesday, March 20 7 p.m.

Hartford Wolf Pack Saturday, March 23 6 p.m.

Hartford Wolf Pack Sunday, March 24 3 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Wednesday, March 27 7 p.m.

Hartford Wolf Pack Friday, March 29 7:15 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers Saturday, March 30 7 p.m.

APRIL

DATE TIME INFO

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Tuesday, April 2 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Wednesday, April 3 7 p.m.

Springfield Thunderbirds Saturday, April 6 6 p.m.

Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday, April 7 1 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters Thursday, April 11 7 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters Friday, April 12 7 p.m.

