Heat Announce 2018-19 AHL Regular Season Schedule

STOCKTON, CALIF. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, today announced the team's schedule for the 2018-19 AHL regular season and preseason.

The 68-game schedule features 34 home dates at Stockton Arena, beginning with the Heat's Home Opener on Saturday, October 6 against the Ontario Reign at 6:00 p.m. and concluding in April with a regular season finale against the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday, April 14 at 5:00 p.m.

The Heat have two preseason games scheduled to get ready for the 2018-19 season against the Bakersfield Condors, the first on Saturday, September 29 at 2:00 p.m. at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. The following day, Sunday, September 30, Stockton will host a Preseason Party which will include activities in the Arena, a preseason game starting at 5:00 p.m. against Bakersfield, and a postgame Meet & Greet with the team.

Groups of 10 or more can purchase group tickets to the preseason game for $5 by calling the Stockton Heat Front Office at 209.373.1500. Single game tickets for the Preseason Party and game will go on sale Monday, September 3 for $10 while individual seats for the regular season will go on sale a week later on Monday, September 10 starting as low as $14.

"We are excited about this year's schedule as it provides us with better balance throughout the season on our home and away dates for the players to compete for a Calder Cup and to provide our fans with a world class patron experience," Heat CEO Brian Petrovek said. "We are looking forward to sharing further details outlining our promotional plans and game presentation program in the coming weeks."

The team will play 56 of its 68 games within the Pacific Division, along with eight intra-division games against the Central Division's Manitoba Moose, Iowa Wild and former divisional foes the San Antonio Rampage and Texas Stars.

For the first time since February 15, 2015, the Colorado Eagles will visit Stockton Arena after being named the Colorado Avalanche's AHL affiliate on January 5, 2019. The Heat will take on their Northern California neighbor, the San Jose Barracuda 12 times, the most of any opponent, followed closely by the 10 matchups scheduled against the Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign. The Heat's schedule is rounded out by eight games each against Colorado, the San Diego Gulls and Tucson Roadrunners, respectively.

Featuring 34 home dates at Stockton Arena, game times this coming season will again continue to align with the needs of our fans: all Wednesday and Friday home games will start at 7:00 p.m., Saturday games at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday games at 5:00 p.m. Both home games scheduled on Mondays will start at unique times as the Heat will host the San Jose Barracuda on 12/31 as we celebrate Kid's New Year's Eve starting at 5:00 p.m., which also features a postgame firework display on the ice. The Heat will host the Colorado Eagles on Monday, January 21 at 1:00 p.m. for Kings' Day, where we'll celebrate both the life of Martin Luther King and celebrate the Stockton Kings G-League team by wearing special, Kings inspired, jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

In addition to the Stockton Kings basketball specialty jersey, the Heat will wear lavender jerseys for Stockton Heat Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday, November 3, desert camouflage jerseys on Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, December 8, a Mardi Gras inspired jersey on Mardi Gras Night on Friday, March 1 and a Stockton Ports baseball inspired jersey on Sunday, March 24.

The Heat will play home games on Mondays (2 games), Wednesdays (4 games), Fridays (10 games), Saturdays (13 games) and Sundays (4 games), with 27 of the 34 games taking place on the weekend.

18-19 Schedule by Month

Home Away

October 4 5

November 5 8

December 6 4

January 6 5

February 4 5

March 7 4

April 2 3

TOTALS 34 34

18-19 Schedule by Opponent

Total Games Played

San Jose 12

Bakersfield 10

Ontario 10

San Diego 8

Tucson 8

Colorado 8

Iowa 4

Manitoba 4

San Antonio 2

Texas 2

TOTALS 68

Highlights for 2018-19 schedule include:

Opening Night @ Bakersfield on Friday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. which can be watched on the all new AHL TV

Home Opener vs. Ontario on Saturday, October 6 at 6:00 p.m.

Heat Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Dignity Health St. Joseph's Medical Center on Saturday, November 3 at 6:00 p.m. will celebrate cancer survivors and help raise awareness and funds for St. Joseph's Cancer Institute, including a specialty jersey auction and more

The Heat visit Colorado for the first meetings between the clubs on November 13 and 14 at 6:05 p.m. PST

Military Appreciation Night vs. Manitoba on Saturday, December 8 where we celebrate our service men and women along with wearing special camouflage jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game

The Colorado Eagles return to Stockton Arena for the first time since 2015 on Saturday, January 5 at 6:00 p.m.

Teddy Bear Toss vs. Texas on Saturday, January 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Kings' Day afternoon 1:00 game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against Colorado where the Heat will wear special Stockton Kings inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game

Colorado comes to town for Safety Night and Law Enforcement Appreciation on Saturday, February 16 at 6:00 p.m.

Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Stockton Heat on Friday, March 1 when the team hosts San Diego at 7:00 p.m. donning special Mardi Gras themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game

Star Wars invades Stockton Arena on Saturday, March 2 as San Diego continues the weekend series at Stockton Arena at 6:00 p.m.

Stockton wears their last specialty jersey of the season honoring the Stockton Ports baseball team on Sunday, March 24 against Iowa at 5:00 p.m.

Fan Appreciation concludes the regular season on Sunday, April 14 vs. Bakersfield at 5:00 p.m.

The complete schedule is available now on stocktonheat.com/schedule. Fans can sync the Heat's schedule directly to their calendars by visiting the schedule page or to synch the schedule and share with your friends!

The full promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks on StocktonHeat.com!

The best benefits and amenities are reserved for Heat365 Members, with Memberships available now! Heat365 doesn't just include your tickets for the season, it's a way to stay connected, year-round, with your favorite hockey team, whether it be during home games at Stockton Arena, or exclusive, special events throughout the year. Plus, each Full-Season Member will receive special Member-only gifts, benefits and amenities.

Can't commit to a full season? Heat365 Memberships are also available in 20-game Half-Season and 10-game Quarter-Season Memberships, providing the best bang for your buck, starting at $15 per month.

For more information visit stocktonheat.com/heat365 or call the Heat Front Office at 209.373.1500.

Game # Date Time Opponent

Preseason 1 Sat, Sept. 29 2:00 p.m. @ Bakersfield Condors

Preseason 2 Sun, Sept. 30 5:00 p.m. Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 Fri, Oct. 5 7:00 p.m. @ Bakersfield Condors

Game 2 Sat, Oct. 6 6:00 p.m. Ontario Reign

Game 3 Fri, Oct. 12 7:00 p.m. @ Ontario Reign

Game 4 Sat, Oct. 13 6:00 p.m. San Jose Barracuda

Game 5 Sat, Oct. 20 6:00 p.m. San Jose Barracuda

Game 6 Sun, Oct. 21 3:00 p.m. @ San Jose Barracuda

Game 7 Fri, Oct. 26 7:00 p.m. @ San Diego Gulls

Game 8 Sat, Oct. 27 7:00 p.m. @ Bakersfield Condors

Game 9 Wed, Oct. 31 7:00 p.m. Bakersfield Condors

Game 10 Sat, Nov. 3 6:00 p.m. San Antonio Rampage

Game 11 Mon, Nov. 5 7:00 p.m. @ San Jose Barracuda

Game 12 Fri, Nov. 9 7:00 p.m. Ontario Reign

Game 13 Sun, Nov. 11 3:00 p.m. @ Ontario Reign

Game 14 Tue, Nov. 13 6:05 p.m. @ Colorado Eagles

Game 15 Wed, Nov. 14 6:05 p.m. @ Colorado Eagles

Game 16 Fri, Nov. 16 7:00 p.m. Tucson Roadrunners

Game 17 Tue, Nov. 20 6:05 p.m. @ Tucson Roadrunners

Game 18 Wed, Nov. 21 6:05 p.m. @ Tucson Roadrunners

Game 19 Fri, Nov. 23 7:00 p.m. @ San Diego Gulls

Game 20 Sun, Nov. 25 5:00 p.m. San Diego Gulls

Game 21 Tue, Nov. 27 11:00 a.m. @ San Jose Barracuda

Game 22 Fri, Nov. 30 7:00 p.m. Ontario Reign

Game 23 Sat, Dec. 1 6:00 p.m. San Jose Barracuda

Game 24 Fri, Dec. 7 7:00 p.m. Manitoba Moose

Game 25 Sat, Dec. 8 6:00 p.m. Manitoba Moose

Game 26 Sat, Dec. 15 6:00 p.m. Bakersfield Condors

Game 27 Wed, Dec. 19 7:00 p.m. Bakersfield Condors

Game 28 Fri, Dec. 21 5:00 p.m. @ Iowa Wild

Game 29 Sat, Dec. 22 5:00 p.m. @ Iowa Wild

Game 30 Fri, Dec. 28 6:05 p.m. @ Tucson Roadrunners

Game 31 Sat, Dec. 29 6:05 p.m. @ Tucson Roadrunners

Game 32 Mon, Dec. 31 5:00 p.m. San Jose Barracuda

Game 33 Fri, Jan. 4 7:00 p.m. Tucson Roadrunners

Game 34 Sat, Jan 5 6:00 p.m. Colorado Eagles

Game 35 Wed, Jan. 9 7:00 p.m. San Diego Gulls

Game 36 Sat, Jan. 12 6:00 p.m. Ontario Reign

Game 37 Sun, Jan. 13 3:00 p.m. @ San Jose Barracuda

Game 38 Wed, Jan. 16 6:30 p.m. @ Bakersfield Condors

Game 39 Fri, Jan. 18 7:00 p.m. @ Bakersfield Condors

Game 40 Sat, Jan. 19 6:00 p.m. Texas Stars

Game 41 Mon, Jan. 21 1:00 p.m. Colorado Eagles

Game 42 Thr, Jan. 24 5:00 p.m. @ San Antonio Rampage

Game 43 Fri, Jan. 25 5:00 p.m. @ Texas Stars

Game 44 Fri, Feb. 1 7:00 p.m. San Jose Barracuda

Game 45 Sat, Feb. 2 1:15 p.m. @ San Jose Barracuda

Game 46 Fri, Feb. 8 6:05 p.m. @ Colorado Eagles

Game 47 Sat, Feb. 9 6:05 p.m. @ Colorado Eagles

Game 48 Wed, Feb. 13 6:30 p.m. @ Bakersfield Condors

Game 49 Sat, Feb. 16 6:00 p.m. Colorado Eagles

Game 50 Sun, Feb. 17 5:00 p.m. Colorado Eagles

Game 51 Wed, Feb. 20 7:00 p.m. @ Ontario Reign

Game 52 Sun, Feb. 24 5:00 p.m. San Jose Barracuda

Game 53 Fri, Mar. 1 7:00 p.m. San Diego Gulls

Game 54 Sat, Mar. 2 6:00 p.m. San Diego Gulls

Game 55 Wed, Mar. 6 7:00 p.m. @ San Diego Gulls

Game 56 Fri, Mar. 8 7:00 p.m. Bakersfield Condors

Game 57 Sun, Mar. 10 3:00 p.m. @ San Jose Barracuda

Game 58 Fri, Mar. 15 7:00 p.m. Tucson Roadrunners

Game 59 Sat, Mar. 16 6:00 p.m. Tucson Roadrunners

Game 60 Fri, Mar. 22 7:00 p.m. Iowa Wild

Game 61 Sun, Mar. 24 5:00 p.m. Iowa Wild

Game 62 Sat, Mar. 30 7:00 p.m. @ San Diego Gulls

Game 63 Sun, Mar. 31 3:00 p.m. @ Ontario Reign

Game 64 Sat, Apr. 6 12:00 p.m. @ Manitoba Moose

Game 65 Sun, Apr. 7 12:00 p.m. @ Manitoba Moose

Game 66 Wed, Apr. 10 7:00 p.m. Ontario Reign

Game 67 Fri, Apr. 12 7:00 p.m. @ Ontario Reign

Game 68 Sun, Apr. 14 5:00 p.m. Bakersfield Condors

