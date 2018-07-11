Colorado Eagles Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2018-19 regular season schedule. The season will officially kick off when Colorado plays host to the Chicago Wolves on Friday, October 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Eagles schedule features a 68-game regular season, with Colorado playing 34 games at home and 34 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature nine different teams playing at the Budweiser Events Center, including seven teams who will be making their first appearance at the BEC.

The Wolves, San Antonio Rampage, Iowa Wild, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors, San Jose Barracuda, Manitoba Moose, Stockton Heat, Ontario Reign and Tucson Roadrunners all face the Eagles next season at the Budweiser Events Center.

The Eagles will also travel for meetings against the same 10 teams on the road.

Other highlights include:

New Opponents:

Chicago Wolves

San Antonio Rampage

Iowa Wild

San Diego Gulls

San Jose Barracuda

Manitoba Moose

Tucson Roadrunners

10 Different opponents visit BEC:

Chicago Wolves

San Antonio Rampage

Iowa Wild

San Diego Gulls

Bakersfield Condors

San Jose Barracuda

Manitoba Moose

Stockton Heat

Ontario Reign

Tucson Roadrunners

Most Frequent Opponent: Tucson Roadrunners

6-Home 6-Away

Longest Home Stand:

11 Days

5 Games (11/23 - 12/8)

Longest Road Trip:

10 Days

5-Games (12/27 thru 1/5)

Home Dates by Day:

Tuesday - 4

Wednesday - 4

Friday - 12

Saturday - 13

Sunday - 1

Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 19th at 10am.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

Day Date Game Time Time (Mountain) Visiting Team Home Team

Fri 9/28/2018 Preseason 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado

Sat 9/29/2018 Preseason 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado

Fri 10/5/2018 3 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Chicago at Colorado

Sat 10/6/2018 13 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Chicago at Colorado

Fri 10/12/2018 40 7:30 PM 6:30 PM Colorado at San Antonio

Sat 10/13/2018 53 7:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at San Antonio

Fri 10/19/2018 73 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Ontario at Colorado

Sat 10/20/2018 85 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Ontario at Colorado

Fri 10/26/2018 109 7:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at Iowa

Sat 10/27/2018 123 7:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at Iowa

Fri 11/2/2018 142 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado

Sat 11/3/2018 156 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado

Fri 11/9/2018 188 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at San Diego

Sat 11/10/2018 202 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at San Diego

Tue 11/13/2018 211 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Stockton at Colorado

Wed 11/14/2018 215 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Stockton at Colorado

Sat 11/17/2018 235 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at Bakersfield

Sun 11/18/2018 251 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at San Jose

Tue 11/20/2018 253 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Colorado at Bakersfield

Fri 11/23/2018 266 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado

Sat 11/24/2018 281 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado

Fri 11/30/2018 310 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Iowa at Colorado

Sat 12/1/2018 324 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Iowa at Colorado

Fri 12/7/2018 350 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Diego at Colorado

Sat 12/8/2018 365 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Diego at Colorado

Tue 12/11/2018 383 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Colorado at Tucson

Wed 12/12/2018 389 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Colorado at Tucson

Sat 12/15/2018 410 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Colorado at Ontario

Fri 12/21/2018 439 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Bakersfield at Colorado

Sat 12/22/2018 452 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Bakersfield at Colorado

Thu 12/27/2018 474 1:15 PM 2:15 PM Colorado at San Jose

Sun 12/30/2018 502 2:00 PM 1:00 PM Colorado at Manitoba

Mon 12/31/2018 508 4:00 PM 3:00 PM Colorado at Manitoba

Fri 1/4/2019 519 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at Bakersfield

Sat 1/5/2019 542 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Colorado at Stockton

Fri 1/11/2019 563 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Bakersfield at Colorado

Sat 1/12/2019 578 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Bakersfield at Colorado

Fri 1/18/2019 607 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado

Sat 1/19/2019 621 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado

Mon 1/21/2019 641 1:00 PM 2:00 PM Colorado at Stockton

Wed 1/23/2019 646 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Colorado at Bakersfield

Fri 1/25/2019 661 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at Ontario

Sat 1/26/2019 677 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Colorado at Ontario

Fri 2/1/2019 696 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Colorado at Tucson

Sat 2/2/2019 710 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Colorado at Tucson

Fri 2/8/2019 725 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Stockton at Colorado

Sat 2/9/2019 739 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Stockton at Colorado

Tue 2/12/2019 759 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Diego at Colorado

Wed 2/13/2019 765 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Diego at Colorado

Sat 2/16/2019 790 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Colorado at Stockton

Sun 2/17/2019 803 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at Stockton

Sat 2/23/2019 836 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Colorado at Ontario

Tue 2/26/2019 849 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Antonio at Colorado

Wed 2/27/2019 851 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Antonio at Colorado

Sat 3/2/2019 872 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado

Sun 3/3/2019 883 3:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado

Fri 3/8/2019 906 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at San Diego

Sat 3/9/2019 919 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at San Diego

Tue 3/12/2019 933 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Ontario at Colorado

Wed 3/13/2019 936 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Ontario at Colorado

Sat 3/16/2019 963 1:15 PM 2:15 PM Colorado at San Jose

Sun 3/17/2019 971 3:00 PM 4:00 PM Colorado at San Jose

Fri 3/22/2019 985 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Manitoba at Colorado

Sat 3/23/2019 998 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Manitoba at Colorado

Fri 3/29/2019 1037 7:05 PM 8:05 PM Colorado at Tucson

Sat 3/30/2019 1052 7:05 PM 8:05 PM Colorado at Tucson

Sat 4/6/2019 1087 7:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at Chicago

Sun 4/7/2019 1098 3:00 PM 2:00 PM Colorado at Chicago

Fri 4/12/2019 1115 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado

Sat 4/13/2019 1130 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado

