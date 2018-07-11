Colorado Eagles Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule
July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team's 2018-19 regular season schedule. The season will officially kick off when Colorado plays host to the Chicago Wolves on Friday, October 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.
The Eagles schedule features a 68-game regular season, with Colorado playing 34 games at home and 34 on the road. The home portion of the schedule will feature nine different teams playing at the Budweiser Events Center, including seven teams who will be making their first appearance at the BEC.
The Wolves, San Antonio Rampage, Iowa Wild, San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors, San Jose Barracuda, Manitoba Moose, Stockton Heat, Ontario Reign and Tucson Roadrunners all face the Eagles next season at the Budweiser Events Center.
The Eagles will also travel for meetings against the same 10 teams on the road.
Other highlights include:
New Opponents:
Chicago Wolves
San Antonio Rampage
Iowa Wild
San Diego Gulls
San Jose Barracuda
Manitoba Moose
Tucson Roadrunners
10 Different opponents visit BEC:
Chicago Wolves
San Antonio Rampage
Iowa Wild
San Diego Gulls
Bakersfield Condors
San Jose Barracuda
Manitoba Moose
Stockton Heat
Ontario Reign
Tucson Roadrunners
Most Frequent Opponent: Tucson Roadrunners
6-Home 6-Away
Longest Home Stand:
11 Days
5 Games (11/23 - 12/8)
Longest Road Trip:
10 Days
5-Games (12/27 thru 1/5)
Home Dates by Day:
Tuesday - 4
Wednesday - 4
Friday - 12
Saturday - 13
Sunday - 1
Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 19th at 10am.
Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
Day Date Game Time Time (Mountain) Visiting Team Home Team
Fri 9/28/2018 Preseason 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado
Sat 9/29/2018 Preseason 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado
Fri 10/5/2018 3 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Chicago at Colorado
Sat 10/6/2018 13 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Chicago at Colorado
Fri 10/12/2018 40 7:30 PM 6:30 PM Colorado at San Antonio
Sat 10/13/2018 53 7:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at San Antonio
Fri 10/19/2018 73 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Ontario at Colorado
Sat 10/20/2018 85 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Ontario at Colorado
Fri 10/26/2018 109 7:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at Iowa
Sat 10/27/2018 123 7:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at Iowa
Fri 11/2/2018 142 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado
Sat 11/3/2018 156 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado
Fri 11/9/2018 188 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at San Diego
Sat 11/10/2018 202 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at San Diego
Tue 11/13/2018 211 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Stockton at Colorado
Wed 11/14/2018 215 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Stockton at Colorado
Sat 11/17/2018 235 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at Bakersfield
Sun 11/18/2018 251 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at San Jose
Tue 11/20/2018 253 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Colorado at Bakersfield
Fri 11/23/2018 266 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado
Sat 11/24/2018 281 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado
Fri 11/30/2018 310 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Iowa at Colorado
Sat 12/1/2018 324 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Iowa at Colorado
Fri 12/7/2018 350 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Diego at Colorado
Sat 12/8/2018 365 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Diego at Colorado
Tue 12/11/2018 383 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Colorado at Tucson
Wed 12/12/2018 389 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Colorado at Tucson
Sat 12/15/2018 410 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Colorado at Ontario
Fri 12/21/2018 439 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Bakersfield at Colorado
Sat 12/22/2018 452 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Bakersfield at Colorado
Thu 12/27/2018 474 1:15 PM 2:15 PM Colorado at San Jose
Sun 12/30/2018 502 2:00 PM 1:00 PM Colorado at Manitoba
Mon 12/31/2018 508 4:00 PM 3:00 PM Colorado at Manitoba
Fri 1/4/2019 519 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at Bakersfield
Sat 1/5/2019 542 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Colorado at Stockton
Fri 1/11/2019 563 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Bakersfield at Colorado
Sat 1/12/2019 578 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Bakersfield at Colorado
Fri 1/18/2019 607 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado
Sat 1/19/2019 621 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado
Mon 1/21/2019 641 1:00 PM 2:00 PM Colorado at Stockton
Wed 1/23/2019 646 6:30 PM 7:30 PM Colorado at Bakersfield
Fri 1/25/2019 661 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at Ontario
Sat 1/26/2019 677 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Colorado at Ontario
Fri 2/1/2019 696 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Colorado at Tucson
Sat 2/2/2019 710 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Colorado at Tucson
Fri 2/8/2019 725 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Stockton at Colorado
Sat 2/9/2019 739 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Stockton at Colorado
Tue 2/12/2019 759 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Diego at Colorado
Wed 2/13/2019 765 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Diego at Colorado
Sat 2/16/2019 790 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Colorado at Stockton
Sun 2/17/2019 803 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at Stockton
Sat 2/23/2019 836 6:00 PM 7:00 PM Colorado at Ontario
Tue 2/26/2019 849 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Antonio at Colorado
Wed 2/27/2019 851 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Antonio at Colorado
Sat 3/2/2019 872 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado
Sun 3/3/2019 883 3:05 PM 7:05 PM Tucson at Colorado
Fri 3/8/2019 906 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at San Diego
Sat 3/9/2019 919 7:00 PM 8:00 PM Colorado at San Diego
Tue 3/12/2019 933 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Ontario at Colorado
Wed 3/13/2019 936 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Ontario at Colorado
Sat 3/16/2019 963 1:15 PM 2:15 PM Colorado at San Jose
Sun 3/17/2019 971 3:00 PM 4:00 PM Colorado at San Jose
Fri 3/22/2019 985 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Manitoba at Colorado
Sat 3/23/2019 998 7:05 PM 7:05 PM Manitoba at Colorado
Fri 3/29/2019 1037 7:05 PM 8:05 PM Colorado at Tucson
Sat 3/30/2019 1052 7:05 PM 8:05 PM Colorado at Tucson
Sat 4/6/2019 1087 7:00 PM 6:00 PM Colorado at Chicago
Sun 4/7/2019 1098 3:00 PM 2:00 PM Colorado at Chicago
Fri 4/12/2019 1115 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado
Sat 4/13/2019 1130 7:05 PM 7:05 PM San Jose at Colorado
