Phantoms Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule
July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are happy to announce the full schedule for the 2018-19 regular season.
The Phantoms will kick off the season on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m., by celebrating the Fifth Season of Hockey in the Valley. The celebration, beginning on Opening Night, will feature a tribute to the first four years, a commemorative Rally Towel giveaway and the team will don special jerseys in honor of the occasion.
The Fifth Season celebration will not stop there as the Phantoms look forward to announcing their promotional schedule in the coming weeks that is highlighted by giveaways and theme nights that will complement their award-winning game presentation and entertainment.
During the 2018-19 season Lehigh Valley will again faceoff against their biggest division rivals the Hershey Bears, AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, primary affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. This past season, the Phantoms produced an impressive combined record of 17-6-0-1 against these rival teams.
Among other great match ups throughout the season, the Phantoms will tangle with the newest team in the AHL's Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Monsters, four times this season including two match ups in downtown Allentown on Wednesday, December 5 and Saturday, December 8.
"We're thrilled to release the schedule for our fifth season," Phantoms Executive Vice President Chris Porreca said. "It features some of the intense rivalries we've built over four seasons in the Lehigh Valley and will again introduce another new opponent to our fans. We'll also have a number of prime weekend dates we're able to offer our fans and look forward to creating a true home-ice advantage at the jam-packed PPL Center."
More than 84 percent of the Phantoms' home games (32 of 38 total home games) this season will be played on weekend dates, including 15 Saturday contests, 13 Friday showdowns and four Sunday games. Fans in the Lehigh Valley helped pack PPL Center for 16 standing room-only sellouts during the 2017-18 season and have now produced 78 total regular season standing room-only sellouts through the first four seasons in the Lehigh Valley.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2018-19 Home Schedule - All Games at PPL Center
Saturday, October 6, 2018 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers - OPENING NIGHT!
Friday, October 12, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Friday, October 19, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, November 3, 2018 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Friday, November 9, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, November 10, 2018 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Friday, November 23, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Saturday, November 24, 2018 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters
Friday, December 7, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Saturday, December 8, 2018 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters
Friday, December 14, 2018 (7:05) Belleville Senators
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Friday, December 21, 2018 (7:05) Syracuse Crunch
Friday, December 28, 2018 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Saturday, December 29, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, January 11, 2019 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Saturday, January 12, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Wednesday, January 16, 2019 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, January 19, 2019 (7:05) Rochester Americans
Wednesday, January 23, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Friday, January 25, 2019 (7:05) Laval Rocket
Saturday, February 9, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, February 10, 2019 (3:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, February 15, 2019 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Sunday, February 17, 2019 (5:05) Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 2, 2019 (7:05) Utica Comets
Sunday, March 3, 2019 (3:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Friday, March 8, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, March 9, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, March 15, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Saturday, March 16, 2019 (7:05) Toronto Marlies
Saturday, March 23, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, April 6, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, April 7, 2019 (3:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, April 13, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2018-19 Home and Away Schedule - HOME GAMES IN BOLD
*All times are Lehigh Valley times
Saturday, October 6, 2018 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers - OPENING NIGHT!
Friday, October 12, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, October 13, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Friday, October 19, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, October 20, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, October 21, 2018 (3:00) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Wednesday, October 24, 2018 (7:00) Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, October 27, 2018 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Sunday, October 28, 2018 (5:00) Hershey Bears
Friday, November 2, 2018 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Saturday, November 3, 2018 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Friday, November 9, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Saturday, November 10, 2018 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Friday, November 16, 2018 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Saturday, November 17, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Friday, November 23, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Saturday, November 24, 2018 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Friday, November 30, 2018 (7:30) Laval Rocket
Saturday, December 1, 2018 (7:00) Belleville Senators
Sunday, December 2, 2018 (4:00) Toronto Marlies
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters
Friday, December 7, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Saturday, December 8, 2018 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters
Friday, December 14, 2018 (7:05) Belleville Senators
Saturday, December 15, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Friday, December 21, 2018 (7:05) Syracuse Crunch
Saturday, December 22, 2018 (7:00) Hershey Bears
Wednesday, December 26, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, December 28, 2018 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Saturday, December 29, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, January 4, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Saturday, January 5, 2019 (7:00) Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, January 6, 2019 (3:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Friday, January 11, 2019 (7:05) Binghamton Devils
Saturday, January 12, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Sunday, January 13, 2019 (5:00) Hershey Bears
Wednesday, January 16, 2019 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds
Friday, January 18, 2019 (7:15) Hartford Wolf Pack
Saturday, January 19, 2019 (7:05) Rochester Americans
Monday, January 21, 2019 (1:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, January 23, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears
Friday, January 25, 2019 (7:05) Laval Rocket
Saturday, January 26, 2019 (7:00) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Friday, February 1, 2019 (7:00) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Saturday, February 2, 2019 (7:00) Hershey Bears
Friday, February 8, 2019 (7:00) Utica Comets
Saturday, February 9, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Sunday, February 10, 2019 (3:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
Friday, February 15, 2019 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Saturday, February 16, 2019 (7:00) Hershey Bears
Sunday, February 17, 2019 (5:05) Hershey Bears
Friday, February 22, 2019 (7:00) Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, February 23, 2019 (6:00) Charlotte Checkers
Friday, March 1, 2019 (7:00) Syracuse Crunch
Saturday, March 2, 2019 (7:05) Utica Comets
Sunday, March 3, 2019 (3:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers
Wednesday, March 6, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, March 8, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, March 9, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, March 15, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Saturday, March 16, 2019 (7:05) Toronto Marlies
Friday, March 22, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, March 23, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 (7:05) Rochester Americans
Friday, March 29, 2019 (7:00) Cleveland Monsters
Saturday, March 30, 2019 (7:00) Cleveland Monsters
Tuesday, April 2, 2019 (7:00) Charlotte Checkers
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 (7:00) Charlotte Checkers
Saturday, April 6, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, April 7, 2019 (3:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Tuesday, April 9, 2019 (7:00) Hershey Bears
Friday, April 12, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins
Saturday, April 13, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack
NHL Affiliations for Opponents of Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)
Belleville (Ottawa Senators)
Binghamton (New Jersey Devils)
Bridgeport (New York Islanders)
Charlotte (Carolina Hurricanes)
Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Hartford (New York Rangers)
Hershey (Washington Capitals)
Laval (Montreal Canadiens)
Providence (Boston Bruins)
Rochester (Buffalo Sabres)
Springfield (Florida Panthers)
Syracuse (Tampa Bay Lightning)
Toronto (Toronto Maple Leafs)
Utica (Vancouver Canucks)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins)
Schedule Breakdown
By Opponents (Home/Away)
Atlantic Division - 56 (28/28)
Bridgeport - 6 (3/3)
Charlotte - 8 (4/4)
Hartford - 6 (3/3)
Hershey - 12 (6/6)
Providence - 6 (3/3)
Springfield - 6 (3/3)
W-B/Scranton - 12 (6/6)
North Division - 20 (10/10)
Belleville - 2 (1/1)
Binghamton - 4 (2/2)
Cleveland - 4 (2/2)
Laval - 2 (1/1)
Rochester - 2 (1/1)
Syracuse - 2 (1/1)
Toronto - 2 (1/1)
Utica - 2 (1/1)
By Day (Home/Away)
Friday - 25 (13/12)
Saturday - 28 (15/13)
Sunday - 9 (4/5)
Monday - 1 (0/1)
Tuesday - 2 (0/2)
Wednesday - 11 (6/5)
Thursday - 0 (0/0)
By Month (Home/Away)
October - 9 (3/6)
November - 10 (6/4)
December - 13 (8/5)
January - 13 (6/7)
February - 10 (4/6)
March - 14 (8/6)
April - 7 (3/4)
Hockey returns to PPL Center with the fourth annual Flyers in the Valley preseason game on September 21, 2018 when the Philadelphia Flyers tangle with the New York Islanders. Starting at just $18 for group tickets and $22.50 for single game buyers, tickets for the Flyers preseason showdown are on sale to the general public at PPLCenter.com or at the QNB Box Office at PPL Center located at the corner of Seventh and Hamilton.
The fifth season of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey excitement is coming soon! Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 20-Game and 12-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).
And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com
The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.
