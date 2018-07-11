Phantoms Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

Lehigh Valley, PA - In conjunction with the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are happy to announce the full schedule for the 2018-19 regular season.

The Phantoms will kick off the season on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m., by celebrating the Fifth Season of Hockey in the Valley. The celebration, beginning on Opening Night, will feature a tribute to the first four years, a commemorative Rally Towel giveaway and the team will don special jerseys in honor of the occasion.

The Fifth Season celebration will not stop there as the Phantoms look forward to announcing their promotional schedule in the coming weeks that is highlighted by giveaways and theme nights that will complement their award-winning game presentation and entertainment.

During the 2018-19 season Lehigh Valley will again faceoff against their biggest division rivals the Hershey Bears, AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, primary affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins. This past season, the Phantoms produced an impressive combined record of 17-6-0-1 against these rival teams.

Among other great match ups throughout the season, the Phantoms will tangle with the newest team in the AHL's Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Monsters, four times this season including two match ups in downtown Allentown on Wednesday, December 5 and Saturday, December 8.

"We're thrilled to release the schedule for our fifth season," Phantoms Executive Vice President Chris Porreca said. "It features some of the intense rivalries we've built over four seasons in the Lehigh Valley and will again introduce another new opponent to our fans. We'll also have a number of prime weekend dates we're able to offer our fans and look forward to creating a true home-ice advantage at the jam-packed PPL Center."

More than 84 percent of the Phantoms' home games (32 of 38 total home games) this season will be played on weekend dates, including 15 Saturday contests, 13 Friday showdowns and four Sunday games. Fans in the Lehigh Valley helped pack PPL Center for 16 standing room-only sellouts during the 2017-18 season and have now produced 78 total regular season standing room-only sellouts through the first four seasons in the Lehigh Valley.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2018-19 Home Schedule - All Games at PPL Center

Saturday, October 6, 2018 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers - OPENING NIGHT!

Friday, October 12, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Friday, October 19, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, November 3, 2018 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Friday, November 9, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, November 10, 2018 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Friday, November 23, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Saturday, November 24, 2018 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters

Friday, December 7, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Saturday, December 8, 2018 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters

Friday, December 14, 2018 (7:05) Belleville Senators

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Friday, December 21, 2018 (7:05) Syracuse Crunch

Friday, December 28, 2018 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Saturday, December 29, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, January 11, 2019 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Saturday, January 12, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, January 19, 2019 (7:05) Rochester Americans

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Friday, January 25, 2019 (7:05) Laval Rocket

Saturday, February 9, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, February 10, 2019 (3:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, February 15, 2019 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Sunday, February 17, 2019 (5:05) Hershey Bears

Saturday, March 2, 2019 (7:05) Utica Comets

Sunday, March 3, 2019 (3:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Friday, March 8, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, March 9, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, March 15, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Saturday, March 16, 2019 (7:05) Toronto Marlies

Saturday, March 23, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, April 6, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, April 7, 2019 (3:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, April 13, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2018-19 Home and Away Schedule - HOME GAMES IN BOLD

*All times are Lehigh Valley times

Saturday, October 6, 2018 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers - OPENING NIGHT!

Friday, October 12, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, October 13, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Friday, October 19, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, October 20, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, October 21, 2018 (3:00) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Wednesday, October 24, 2018 (7:00) Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, October 27, 2018 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Sunday, October 28, 2018 (5:00) Hershey Bears

Friday, November 2, 2018 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Saturday, November 3, 2018 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Friday, November 9, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Saturday, November 10, 2018 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Friday, November 16, 2018 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Saturday, November 17, 2018 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Friday, November 23, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Saturday, November 24, 2018 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Friday, November 30, 2018 (7:30) Laval Rocket

Saturday, December 1, 2018 (7:00) Belleville Senators

Sunday, December 2, 2018 (4:00) Toronto Marlies

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters

Friday, December 7, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Saturday, December 8, 2018 (7:05) Cleveland Monsters

Friday, December 14, 2018 (7:05) Belleville Senators

Saturday, December 15, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Friday, December 21, 2018 (7:05) Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, December 22, 2018 (7:00) Hershey Bears

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, December 28, 2018 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Saturday, December 29, 2018 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, January 4, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Saturday, January 5, 2019 (7:00) Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, January 6, 2019 (3:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Friday, January 11, 2019 (7:05) Binghamton Devils

Saturday, January 12, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Sunday, January 13, 2019 (5:00) Hershey Bears

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 (7:05) Springfield Thunderbirds

Friday, January 18, 2019 (7:15) Hartford Wolf Pack

Saturday, January 19, 2019 (7:05) Rochester Americans

Monday, January 21, 2019 (1:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 (7:05) Hershey Bears

Friday, January 25, 2019 (7:05) Laval Rocket

Saturday, January 26, 2019 (7:00) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Friday, February 1, 2019 (7:00) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Saturday, February 2, 2019 (7:00) Hershey Bears

Friday, February 8, 2019 (7:00) Utica Comets

Saturday, February 9, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Sunday, February 10, 2019 (3:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, February 15, 2019 (7:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Saturday, February 16, 2019 (7:00) Hershey Bears

Sunday, February 17, 2019 (5:05) Hershey Bears

Friday, February 22, 2019 (7:00) Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, February 23, 2019 (6:00) Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 1, 2019 (7:00) Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, March 2, 2019 (7:05) Utica Comets

Sunday, March 3, 2019 (3:05) Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Wednesday, March 6, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, March 8, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, March 9, 2019 (7:05) Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Friday, March 15, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Saturday, March 16, 2019 (7:05) Toronto Marlies

Friday, March 22, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, March 23, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, March 27, 2019 (7:05) Rochester Americans

Friday, March 29, 2019 (7:00) Cleveland Monsters

Saturday, March 30, 2019 (7:00) Cleveland Monsters

Tuesday, April 2, 2019 (7:00) Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, April 3, 2019 (7:00) Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, April 6, 2019 (7:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Sunday, April 7, 2019 (3:05) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Tuesday, April 9, 2019 (7:00) Hershey Bears

Friday, April 12, 2019 (7:05) Providence Bruins

Saturday, April 13, 2019 (7:05) Hartford Wolf Pack

NHL Affiliations for Opponents of Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)

Belleville (Ottawa Senators)

Binghamton (New Jersey Devils)

Bridgeport (New York Islanders)

Charlotte (Carolina Hurricanes)

Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Hartford (New York Rangers)

Hershey (Washington Capitals)

Laval (Montreal Canadiens)

Providence (Boston Bruins)

Rochester (Buffalo Sabres)

Springfield (Florida Panthers)

Syracuse (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Toronto (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Utica (Vancouver Canucks)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Schedule Breakdown

By Opponents (Home/Away)

Atlantic Division - 56 (28/28)

Bridgeport - 6 (3/3)

Charlotte - 8 (4/4)

Hartford - 6 (3/3)

Hershey - 12 (6/6)

Providence - 6 (3/3)

Springfield - 6 (3/3)

W-B/Scranton - 12 (6/6)

North Division - 20 (10/10)

Belleville - 2 (1/1)

Binghamton - 4 (2/2)

Cleveland - 4 (2/2)

Laval - 2 (1/1)

Rochester - 2 (1/1)

Syracuse - 2 (1/1)

Toronto - 2 (1/1)

Utica - 2 (1/1)

By Day (Home/Away)

Friday - 25 (13/12)

Saturday - 28 (15/13)

Sunday - 9 (4/5)

Monday - 1 (0/1)

Tuesday - 2 (0/2)

Wednesday - 11 (6/5)

Thursday - 0 (0/0)

By Month (Home/Away)

October - 9 (3/6)

November - 10 (6/4)

December - 13 (8/5)

January - 13 (6/7)

February - 10 (4/6)

March - 14 (8/6)

April - 7 (3/4)

Hockey returns to PPL Center with the fourth annual Flyers in the Valley preseason game on September 21, 2018 when the Philadelphia Flyers tangle with the New York Islanders. Starting at just $18 for group tickets and $22.50 for single game buyers, tickets for the Flyers preseason showdown are on sale to the general public at PPLCenter.com or at the QNB Box Office at PPL Center located at the corner of Seventh and Hamilton.

The fifth season of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey excitement is coming soon! Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 20-Game and 12-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook (www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter (@lvphantoms), Instagram (@lehighvalleyphantoms) and Snapchat (lvphantoms).

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

