Marlies Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

The Toronto Marlies announced today their schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season. The defending Calder Cup champions will open their season on the road against the Utica Comets (Vancouver) on Friday, October 5 followed by the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) on Saturday, October 6. Toronto will finish the 2018-19 regular season at home against the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus) on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

The Marlies' home opener will be held at the newly named Coca-Cola Coliseum on Monday, October 8 against Cleveland. The 3:00 p.m. game on Thanksgiving Monday will be highlighted by the raising of the Calder Cup championship banner.

The Marlies will head to Scotiabank Arena for three games in their annual series, which includes Boxing Day (December 26), Family Day (February 18) and during March Break (March 11).

An additional breakdown of the Marlies 2018-19 schedule is available below. Further details, including ticket presale and on-sale dates, special theme nights, broadcast information and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.

Marlies 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $16 per seat and some of the main benefits include a complimentary 18-person luxury suite, 50% off underground parking and access to the Ticket Exchange Program. Visit Marlies.ca/Season-Ticket-Memberships to purchase and receive a free AHL official 2018 Calder Cup Championship hat.

For single game tickets, fans are encouraged to register to become a Marlies Insider at Marlies.ca/Insider for ticket presale access and to stay up to date with all Marlies ticketing and team news.

The Toronto Marlies are the 2017-18 Calder Cup Champions and the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The final 2017-18 Toronto Maple Leafs roster featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

SCHEDULE NOTES

Longest home stand: Six games - December 1 to December 12

Longest road stretch: Five games - November 2 to November 16, January 19 to January 26

Number of three-in-three's: Four

Busiest month: December - 14 games

Busiest home months: December - nine games

Busiest road months: January - eight games

Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 23 games

Oct. 5 TOR 0 UTI 0 7:00 pm EDT Adirondack Bank Center

Oct. 6 TOR 0 BNG 0 7:05 pm EDT Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct. 8 CLE 0 TOR 0 3:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 13 UTI 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 14 UTI 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 19 TOR 0 RCH 0 7:05 pm EDT Blue Cross Arena

Oct. 20 HFD 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 23 LAV 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Oct. 26 SYR 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Nov. 2 TOR 0 CLE 0 7:00 pm EDT Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 9 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EST Yardmen Arena

Nov. 10 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EST Yardmen Arena

Nov. 13 TOR 0 LAV 0 7:30 pm EST Place Bell

Nov. 16 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EST Yardmen Arena

Nov. 17 BNG 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Nov. 18 BNG 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Nov. 23 TOR 0 CLE 0 7:00 pm EST Quicken Loans Arena

Nov. 25 CLE 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Nov. 28 TOR 0 CLE 0 7:00 pm EST Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 1 WBS 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Dec. 2 LV 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Dec. 5 PRO 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Dec. 8 LAV 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Dec. 9 BEL 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Dec. 12 SYR 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Dec. 14 TOR 0 MB 0 7:00 pm CST Bell MTS Place

Dec. 15 TOR 0 MB 0 6:00 pm CST Bell MTS Place

Dec. 19 BNG 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Dec. 21 TOR 0 LAV 0 7:30 pm EST Place Bell

Dec. 22 TOR 0 LAV 0 1:00 pm EST Place Bell

Dec. 26 BEL 0 TOR 0 3:00 pm EST Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 28 TOR 0 RCH 0 7:05 pm EST Blue Cross Arena

Dec. 31 CHA 0 TOR 0 3:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Jan. 4 TOR 0 BNG 0 7:05 pm EST Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan. 5 TOR 0 SYR 0 7:00 pm EST Onondaga County War Memorial Arena

Jan. 6 CHA 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Jan. 9 UTI 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Jan. 11 TOR 0 RCH 0 7:05 pm EST Blue Cross Arena

Jan. 12 RCH 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Jan. 19 TOR 0 CHA 0 6:00 pm EST Bojangles' Coliseum

Jan. 20 TOR 0 CHA 0 1:00 pm EST Bojangles' Coliseum

Jan. 23 TOR 0 CLE 0 7:00 pm EST Quicken Loans Arena

Jan. 25 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EST Yardmen Arena

Jan. 26 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EST Yardmen Arena

Feb. 1 LAV 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Feb. 2 LAV 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Feb. 5 BEL 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Feb. 9 SPR 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Feb. 10 BEL 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Feb. 13 TOR 0 HFD 0 7:00 pm EST XL Center

Feb. 15 TOR 0 PRO 0 7:05 pm EST Dunkin' Donuts Center

Feb. 16 TOR 0 SPR 0 7:05 pm EST MassMutual Center

Feb. 18 SYR 0 TOR 0 3:00 pm EST Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 20 MB 0 TOR 0 11:00 am EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Feb. 22 TOR 0 SYR 0 7:00 pm EST Onondaga County War Memorial Arena

Feb. 23 TOR 0 SYR 0 7:00 pm EST Onondaga County War Memorial Arena

Feb. 27 MB 0 TOR 0 11:00 am EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Mar. 2 CLE 0 TOR 0 5:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum

Mar. 6 TOR 0 LAV 0 7:30 pm EST Place Bell

Mar. 8 TOR 0 LAV 0 7:00 pm EST Place Bell

Mar. 10 BRI 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Mar. 11 BEL 0 TOR 0 1:30 pm EDT Scotiabank Arena

Mar. 15 TOR 0 HER 0 7:00 pm EDT Giant Center

Mar. 16 TOR 0 LV 0 7:05 pm EDT PPL Center

Mar. 17 TOR 0 WBS 0 3:05 pm EDT Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Mar. 20 TOR 0 BRI 0 7:00 pm EDT Webster Bank Arena

Mar. 23 RCH 0 TOR 0 5:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Mar. 24 RCH 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Mar. 29 TOR 0 UTI 0 7:00 pm EDT Adirondack Bank Center

Mar. 30 LAV 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Apr. 4 HER 0 TOR 0 11:00 am EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Apr. 5 TOR 0 UTI 0 7:00 pm EDT Adirondack Bank Center

Apr. 6 TOR 0 BNG 0 7:05 pm EDT Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena

Apr. 10 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EDT Yardmen Arena

Apr. 13 BEL 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

Apr. 14 CLE 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum

