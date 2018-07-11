Marlies Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule
July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today their schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season. The defending Calder Cup champions will open their season on the road against the Utica Comets (Vancouver) on Friday, October 5 followed by the Binghamton Devils (New Jersey) on Saturday, October 6. Toronto will finish the 2018-19 regular season at home against the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus) on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
The Marlies' home opener will be held at the newly named Coca-Cola Coliseum on Monday, October 8 against Cleveland. The 3:00 p.m. game on Thanksgiving Monday will be highlighted by the raising of the Calder Cup championship banner.
The Marlies will head to Scotiabank Arena for three games in their annual series, which includes Boxing Day (December 26), Family Day (February 18) and during March Break (March 11).
An additional breakdown of the Marlies 2018-19 schedule is available below. Further details, including ticket presale and on-sale dates, special theme nights, broadcast information and the team's training camp schedule will be released at a later date.
Marlies 2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $16 per seat and some of the main benefits include a complimentary 18-person luxury suite, 50% off underground parking and access to the Ticket Exchange Program. Visit Marlies.ca/Season-Ticket-Memberships to purchase and receive a free AHL official 2018 Calder Cup Championship hat.
For single game tickets, fans are encouraged to register to become a Marlies Insider at Marlies.ca/Insider for ticket presale access and to stay up to date with all Marlies ticketing and team news.
The Toronto Marlies are the 2017-18 Calder Cup Champions and the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The final 2017-18 Toronto Maple Leafs roster featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).
SCHEDULE NOTES
Longest home stand: Six games - December 1 to December 12
Longest road stretch: Five games - November 2 to November 16, January 19 to January 26
Number of three-in-three's: Four
Busiest month: December - 14 games
Busiest home months: December - nine games
Busiest road months: January - eight games
Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 23 games
Oct. 5 TOR 0 UTI 0 7:00 pm EDT Adirondack Bank Center
Oct. 6 TOR 0 BNG 0 7:05 pm EDT Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena
Oct. 8 CLE 0 TOR 0 3:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 13 UTI 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 14 UTI 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 19 TOR 0 RCH 0 7:05 pm EDT Blue Cross Arena
Oct. 20 HFD 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 23 LAV 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Oct. 26 SYR 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Nov. 2 TOR 0 CLE 0 7:00 pm EDT Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 9 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EST Yardmen Arena
Nov. 10 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EST Yardmen Arena
Nov. 13 TOR 0 LAV 0 7:30 pm EST Place Bell
Nov. 16 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EST Yardmen Arena
Nov. 17 BNG 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Nov. 18 BNG 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Nov. 23 TOR 0 CLE 0 7:00 pm EST Quicken Loans Arena
Nov. 25 CLE 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Nov. 28 TOR 0 CLE 0 7:00 pm EST Quicken Loans Arena
Dec. 1 WBS 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Dec. 2 LV 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Dec. 5 PRO 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Dec. 8 LAV 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Dec. 9 BEL 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Dec. 12 SYR 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Dec. 14 TOR 0 MB 0 7:00 pm CST Bell MTS Place
Dec. 15 TOR 0 MB 0 6:00 pm CST Bell MTS Place
Dec. 19 BNG 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Dec. 21 TOR 0 LAV 0 7:30 pm EST Place Bell
Dec. 22 TOR 0 LAV 0 1:00 pm EST Place Bell
Dec. 26 BEL 0 TOR 0 3:00 pm EST Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 28 TOR 0 RCH 0 7:05 pm EST Blue Cross Arena
Dec. 31 CHA 0 TOR 0 3:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Jan. 4 TOR 0 BNG 0 7:05 pm EST Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena
Jan. 5 TOR 0 SYR 0 7:00 pm EST Onondaga County War Memorial Arena
Jan. 6 CHA 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Jan. 9 UTI 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Jan. 11 TOR 0 RCH 0 7:05 pm EST Blue Cross Arena
Jan. 12 RCH 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Jan. 19 TOR 0 CHA 0 6:00 pm EST Bojangles' Coliseum
Jan. 20 TOR 0 CHA 0 1:00 pm EST Bojangles' Coliseum
Jan. 23 TOR 0 CLE 0 7:00 pm EST Quicken Loans Arena
Jan. 25 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EST Yardmen Arena
Jan. 26 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EST Yardmen Arena
Feb. 1 LAV 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Feb. 2 LAV 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Feb. 5 BEL 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Feb. 9 SPR 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Feb. 10 BEL 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Feb. 13 TOR 0 HFD 0 7:00 pm EST XL Center
Feb. 15 TOR 0 PRO 0 7:05 pm EST Dunkin' Donuts Center
Feb. 16 TOR 0 SPR 0 7:05 pm EST MassMutual Center
Feb. 18 SYR 0 TOR 0 3:00 pm EST Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 20 MB 0 TOR 0 11:00 am EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Feb. 22 TOR 0 SYR 0 7:00 pm EST Onondaga County War Memorial Arena
Feb. 23 TOR 0 SYR 0 7:00 pm EST Onondaga County War Memorial Arena
Feb. 27 MB 0 TOR 0 11:00 am EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Mar. 2 CLE 0 TOR 0 5:00 pm EST Coca-Cola Coliseum
Mar. 6 TOR 0 LAV 0 7:30 pm EST Place Bell
Mar. 8 TOR 0 LAV 0 7:00 pm EST Place Bell
Mar. 10 BRI 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Mar. 11 BEL 0 TOR 0 1:30 pm EDT Scotiabank Arena
Mar. 15 TOR 0 HER 0 7:00 pm EDT Giant Center
Mar. 16 TOR 0 LV 0 7:05 pm EDT PPL Center
Mar. 17 TOR 0 WBS 0 3:05 pm EDT Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mar. 20 TOR 0 BRI 0 7:00 pm EDT Webster Bank Arena
Mar. 23 RCH 0 TOR 0 5:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Mar. 24 RCH 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Mar. 29 TOR 0 UTI 0 7:00 pm EDT Adirondack Bank Center
Mar. 30 LAV 0 TOR 0 7:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Apr. 4 HER 0 TOR 0 11:00 am EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Apr. 5 TOR 0 UTI 0 7:00 pm EDT Adirondack Bank Center
Apr. 6 TOR 0 BNG 0 7:05 pm EDT Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena
Apr. 10 TOR 0 BEL 0 7:00 pm EDT Yardmen Arena
Apr. 13 BEL 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
Apr. 14 CLE 0 TOR 0 4:00 pm EDT Coca-Cola Coliseum
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2018
- Griffins Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Rockford IceHogs
- Senators Announce 2018-19 AHL Schedule - Belleville Senators
- San Antonio Rampage Announce 2018-19 Schedule - San Antonio Rampage
- Thunderbirds Unveil Full 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Announce 2018-19 AHL Regular Season Schedule - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Moose Reveal 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers 2018-19 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Devils Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Binghamton Devils
- Cleveland Monsters Release 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Cleveland Monsters
- Phantoms Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2018-19 Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Set 2018-19 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Texas Stars
- Ontario Reign Release 2018-19 Schedule - Ontario Reign
- San Diego Gulls 2018-19 Regular-Season Schedule Announced - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Unveil Complete 2018-19 Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers Reveal 2018-19 Schedule - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Unveils 2018-19 Schedule - AHL
- P-Bruins Release 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Comets 2018-19 Schedule Released - Utica Comets
- Wolf Pack Announce 2018-19 Game Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Chicago Wolves Unveil Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season - Chicago Wolves
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Announces 20th Season Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Roadrunners Announce 2018-19 Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Agree to Terms with Forward Brett Welychka - Rockford IceHogs
- New Coca-Cola and MLSE Partnership Expands Commitment to the Community Through Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto Marlies
- Cleveland Monsters Return to Nautica Entertainment Complex August 4th - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule
- New Coca-Cola and MLSE Partnership Expands Commitment to the Community Through Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Marlies Announce 2018-19 Home Opener
- Marlies Named AHL's Team of the Year
- Marlies Sign Molino, Pospisil and Gudbranson