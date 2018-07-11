Thunderbirds Unveil Full 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - On Wednesday, the Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, released their full schedule for the 2018-19 regular season, presented by MGM Springfield. The Thunderbirds will also be the proud hosts of the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic, presented by MGM Springfield, taking place Jan. 27-28 at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds will compete in the AHL's Atlantic Division, which will see no change in layout from the 2017-18 season. However, the North Division of the Eastern Conference will now feature the Cleveland Monsters, who move to the East to account for the addition of the expansion Colorado Eagles in the Western Conference. For the first time in AHL history, the league will be comprised of 31 teams. Springfield will face every Eastern Conference team at least twice during the 2018-19 regular season, excluding Cleveland and the Belleville Senators.

The 76-game regular season schedule includes 38 home and 38 away games. The Thunderbirds will open the new season on the road in Wilkes-Barre against the Penguins on Sat., Oct. 6 at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunderbirds will face the Providence Bruins on home ice seven times in 2018-19, the most of any opponent on the team's schedule. Matchups will take place on Sun., Oct. 14 at 3:05 p.m., and at 7:05 p.m. on each of the following nights: Sat., Oct. 27; Sat., Dec. 22; Sat., Jan. 5; Sat., Jan. 12; Sat., March 2; and Sat., April 13.

After starting the season in Wilkes-Barre, the Thunderbirds will visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Fri., Oct. 12 to begin a home-and-home series with their division rivals. Springfield hosts the Phantoms for the home opener at the MassMutual Center on Sat., Oct. 13 at the MassMutual Center at 7:05 p.m., which could mark the return of winger Paul Thompson as he begins his second stint with the Florida Panthers organization.

Springfield will play a total of 56 games against Atlantic Division opponents, including 28 at the MassMutual Center. In addition to the seven matchups with the Providence Bruins, the Thunderbirds will host the I-91 rival Hartford Wolf Pack on five occasions at the MassMutual Center: on Sun., Oct. 28 at 3:05 p.m., and at 7:05 p.m. on Fri., Feb. 1; Fri., March 1; Sat., March 9; and Weds., April 3.

For a second straight season, the Thunderbirds will play host to a School Day Game in the month of November, hosting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Weds., Nov. 14 at 10:35 a.m. for the clubs' first meeting in Springfield during the 2018-19 season. Springfield will face the Penguins three times on home ice by season's end. The Thunderbirds will also be hosts to division opponents Bridgeport (five times), Hershey (three times), Lehigh Valley (three times), and Charlotte (twice).

The Thunderbirds will play 20 games (10 home, 10 road) against teams from the AHL's North Division, including more frequent matchups with the Laval Rocket, Syracuse Crunch, Binghamton Devils, and Utica Comets - all of whom Springfield will host twice at the MassMutual Center. New Thunderbirds defenseman Jacob MacDonald, a reigning AHL All-Star, could face his former Devils teammates for the first time on Sun, Dec. 9 on home ice for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop.

The Thunderbirds will look to carry on the momentum from a successful 2017-18 season on home ice, which saw the team win 19 games and post a .553 points percentage at their home venue. In their two-year history, the Thunderbirds hold a winning record of 38-31-5-2 at the MassMutual Center.

Springfield Thunderbirds 2018-19 Schedule Breakdown:

Start Times at Home:

Mondays: 1:05 p.m. ET (Jan. 21 vs. LAV: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

Wednesdays: 10:35 a.m. ET (Nov. 14 vs. WBS: School Day Game); 7:05 p.m. ET on all other occasions

Fridays/Saturdays: 7:05 p.m. ET

Sundays: 3:05 p.m. ET

Total Weekend Games (Friday - Sunday) Home/Away: 31/35

Total Weekday Games (Monday - Thursday) Home/Away: 7/3

Atlantic Division Games Home/Away: 56 total - 28/28

North Division Games Home/Away: 20 total - 10/10

Monthly breakdown Home/Away: Oct. 8 total - 4/4, Nov. 11 total - 7/4, Dec. 14 total - 9/5, Jan. 13 total- 5/8, Feb. 10 total - 5/5, Mar. 14 total - 5/9, Apr. 6 total - 3/3

Three-games-in-three nights - 11

First 38 Games Home/Away - 24/14

Last 38 Games Home/Away - 14/24

In addition to the Thunderbirds' regular season highlights, the AHL's best will meet in Springfield on Jan. 27-28 for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. The weekend will begin with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 27, featuring the following events: Puck Control Relay, Fastest Skater, Rapid Fire, Hardest Shot, Accuracy Shooting, Pass and Score, and Breakaway Relay.

The next day, Monday, Jan. 28, will begin with the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony in the morning, with the 2019 AHL All-Star Challenge taking place that evening. The All-Star Challenge consists of a round-robin, 3-on-3 tournament pitting the four AHL divisions against one another.

Tickets for the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic are priced at $39, $49, $59 and $99, and include admission to both the Skills Competition on Jan. 27 and the All-Star Challenge on Jan. 28.

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 AHL All Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Date Time Visiting Team Home Team

Sat, Oct 6 7:05 pm EDT Springfield Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri, Oct 12 7:05 pm EDT Springfield Lehigh Valley

Sat, Oct 13 7:05 pm EDT Lehigh Valley Springfield

Sun, Oct 14 3:05 pm EDT Providence Springfield

Fri, Oct 19 7:30 pm EDT Springfield Laval

Sat, Oct 20 3:00 pm EDT Springfield Laval

Sat, Oct 27 7:05 pm EDT Providence Springfield

Sun, Oct 28 3:05 pm EDT Hartford Springfield

Fri, Nov 2 7:05 pm EDT Bridgeport Springfield

Sat, Nov 3 7:00 pm EDT Springfield Bridgeport

Fri, Nov 9 7:05 pm EST Springfield Lehigh Valley

Sat, Nov 10 7:00 pm EST Springfield Hershey

Wed, Nov 14 10:35 am EST Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Springfield

Fri, Nov 16 7:05 pm EST Rochester Springfield

Sat, Nov 17 7:05 pm EST Lehigh Valley Springfield

Fri, Nov 23 7:05 pm EST Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Springfield

Sat, Nov 24 7:05 pm EST Syracuse Springfield

Sun, Nov 25 3:00 pm EST Springfield Bridgeport

Wed, Nov 28 7:05 pm EST Bridgeport Springfield

Sat, Dec 1 7:00 pm EST Springfield Hershey

Sun, Dec 2 3:05 pm EST Bridgeport Springfield

Fri, Dec 7 7:00 pm EST Springfield Utica

Sat, Dec 8 7:05 pm EST Charlotte Springfield

Sun, Dec 9 3:05 pm EST Binghamton Springfield

Wed, Dec 12 7:05 pm EST Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Springfield

Sat, Dec 15 7:00 pm EST Springfield Bridgeport

Sun, Dec 16 3:05 pm EST Hershey Springfield

Wed, Dec 19 7:05 pm EST Syracuse Springfield

Fri, Dec 21 7:05 pm EST Utica Springfield

Sat, Dec 22 7:05 pm EST Providence Springfield

Fri, Dec 28 7:05 pm EST Bridgeport Springfield

Sat, Dec 29 7:00 pm EST Springfield Syracuse

Sun, Dec 30 3:00 pm EST Springfield Hartford

Fri, Jan 4 7:15 pm EST Springfield Hartford

Sat, Jan 5 7:05 pm EST Providence Springfield

Sun, Jan 6 3:05 pm EST Lehigh Valley Springfield

Fri, Jan 11 7:05 pm EST Hershey Springfield

Sat, Jan 12 7:05 pm EST Providence Springfield

Sun, Jan 13 3:05 pm EST Springfield Providence

Wed, Jan 16 7:05 pm EST Springfield Lehigh Valley

Fri, Jan 18 7:05 pm EST Springfield Providence

Sat, Jan 19 7:00 pm EST Springfield Hartford

Mon, Jan 21 1:05 pm EST Laval Springfield

Wed, Jan 23 7:00 pm EST Springfield Hartford

Fri, Jan 25 7:00 pm EST Springfield Syracuse

Sat, Jan 26 7:05 pm EST Springfield Providence

Fri, Feb 1 7:05 pm EST Hartford Springfield

Sat, Feb 2 7:05 pm EST Utica Springfield

Wed, Feb 6 7:05 pm EST Hershey Springfield

Fri, Feb 8 7:05 pm EST Springfield Rochester

Sat, Feb 9 4:00 pm EST Springfield Toronto

Fri, Feb 15 7:05 pm EST Charlotte Springfield

Sat, Feb 16 7:05 pm EST Toronto Springfield

Sun, Feb 17 3:05 pm EST Springfield Providence

Fri, Feb 22 7:15 pm EST Springfield Hartford

Sat, Feb 23 7:00 pm EST Springfield Bridgeport

Fri, Mar 1 7:05 pm EST Hartford Springfield

Sat, Mar 2 7:05 pm EST Providence Springfield

Sun, Mar 3 3:05 pm EST Springfield Providence

Fri, Mar 8 7:05 pm EST Springfield Binghamton

Sat, Mar 9 7:05 pm EST Hartford Springfield

Sun, Mar 10 3:05 pm EDT Springfield Providence

Wed, Mar 13 7:00 pm EDT Springfield Hershey

Fri, Mar 15 7:00 pm EDT Springfield Utica

Sun, Mar 17 5:00 pm EDT Springfield Bridgeport

Fri, Mar 22 7:05 pm EDT Binghamton Springfield

Sat, Mar 23 7:05 pm EDT Laval Springfield

Sun, Mar 24 3:05 pm EDT Springfield Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Fri, Mar 29 7:05 pm EDT Springfield Binghamton

Sat, Mar 30 7:05 pm EDT Springfield Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wed, Apr 3 7:05 pm EDT Hartford Springfield

Sat, Apr 6 6:00 pm EDT Springfield Charlotte

Sun, Apr 7 1:00 pm EDT Springfield Charlotte

Fri, Apr 12 7:05 pm EDT Bridgeport Springfield

Sat, Apr 13 7:05 pm EDT Providence Springfield

Sun, Apr 14 3:05 pm EDT Springfield Providence

