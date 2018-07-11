IceHogs Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule

July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Rockford IceHogs, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced their regular season schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 hockey season.

The IceHogs begin their 20th season of professional hockey and 12th as the primary AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks with back-to-back road games at the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 6 at noon.

The Hogs then return to Rockford the following weekend for back-to-back home games, beginning with the 2018-19 home opener against playoff rival, the Texas Stars, on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs will cap their home-opening weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Hershey Bears on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.

Overall, Rockford will host 38 home games during the upcoming campaign. The full schedule of home contests is highlighted by 29 weekend games, including seven games on Friday, 13 on Saturday and nine on Sunday, and also features nine weekday games, with two scheduled on Tuesday and seven set for Wednesday.

The 2018-19 schedule will also feature the IceHogs' first-ever matchup against the Tucson Roadrunners, with road games against the team scheduled for Oct. 19 and 20 and home contests set for Feb. 8 and 9. In addition, Rockford will battle teams from the AHL's Eastern Conference eight times next season, marking the most matchups against the Eastern Conference in team history.

All individual-game tickets for the upcoming 2018-19 season will go on sale in September.

Unless otherwise noted, all Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday games will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday games will again feature a 6 p.m. puck drop in 2018-19, while Sunday contests will begin at 4 p.m. The Hogs are also scheduled to host their annual school-day, matinee game at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7 against the Iowa Wild.

Ticket packages, including full and partial-season plans, along with group tickets can be purchased NOW by calling (815) 968-5222.

The IceHogs will also announce a promotional calendar at a later date this offseason.

Season Tickets for 2018-19 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action by reserving your seats for the IceHogs' 20th season of professional hockey in Rockford and 12th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 13 and ticket packages begin as low as $105 for a seven-game mini pack. Please contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

Date Time Visiting Team Home Team

Fri, Oct 5 7:00 pm EDT Rockford Cleveland

Sat, Oct 6 1:00 pm EDT Rockford Cleveland

Sat, Oct 13 6:00 pm CDT Texas Rockford

Sun, Oct 14 4:00 pm CDT Hershey Rockford

Fri, Oct 19 7:05 pm MST Rockford Tucson

Sat, Oct 20 7:05 pm MST Rockford Tucson

Wed, Oct 24 7:00 pm CDT San Antonio Rockford

Sat, Oct 27 6:00 pm CDT Cleveland Rockford

Sun, Oct 28 4:00 pm CDT Manitoba Rockford

Fri, Nov 2 7:00 pm CDT Rockford Milwaukee

Sat, Nov 3 6:00 pm CDT Iowa Rockford

Sun, Nov 4 5:00 pm CST Rockford Iowa

Wed, Nov 7 10:30 am CST Iowa Rockford

Fri, Nov 9 7:00 pm CST Rockford Milwaukee

Sat, Nov 10 7:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago

Wed, Nov 14 11:00 am EST Rockford Grand Rapids

Fri, Nov 16 7:00 pm CST Rockford Texas

Sat, Nov 17 7:00 pm CST Rockford San Antonio

Tue, Nov 20 7:00 pm CST Rockford San Antonio

Fri, Nov 23 7:00 pm CST Chicago Rockford

Sat, Nov 24 6:00 pm CST Rockford Milwaukee

Sun, Nov 25 3:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago

Sat, Dec 1 6:00 pm CST Milwaukee Rockford

Sun, Dec 2 4:00 pm CST San Antonio Rockford

Fri, Dec 7 7:00 pm CST Grand Rapids Rockford

Sat, Dec 8 6:00 pm CST Chicago Rockford

Fri, Dec 14 7:00 pm EST Rockford Grand Rapids

Sat, Dec 15 6:00 pm CST Texas Rockford

Sun, Dec 16 5:00 pm CST Grand Rapids Rockford

Wed, Dec 19 7:00 pm CST Milwaukee Rockford

Fri, Dec 21 7:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago

Wed, Dec 26 6:00 pm CST Rockford Iowa

Fri, Dec 28 7:00 pm CST Chicago Rockford

Sat, Dec 29 7:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago

Mon, Dec 31 6:00 pm EST Rockford Grand Rapids

Wed, Jan 2 7:00 pm CST Milwaukee Rockford

Fri, Jan 4 7:00 pm CST Rockford Iowa

Sun, Jan 6 4:00 pm CST Iowa Rockford

Fri, Jan 11 7:00 pm CST Rockford Texas

Sun, Jan 13 3:00 pm CST Rockford San Antonio

Wed, Jan 16 7:00 pm CST Rockford San Antonio

Fri, Jan 18 7:00 pm CST Grand Rapids Rockford

Sat, Jan 19 7:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago

Mon, Jan 21 12:00 pm CST Rockford Iowa

Fri, Jan 25 7:00 pm CST Manitoba Rockford

Sat, Jan 26 6:00 pm CST Iowa Rockford

Fri, Feb 1 7:00 pm CST Chicago Rockford

Sat, Feb 2 7:00 pm CST Rockford Milwaukee

Wed, Feb 6 7:00 pm CST Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Rockford

Fri, Feb 8 7:00 pm CST Tucson Rockford

Sat, Feb 9 6:00 pm CST Tucson Rockford

Tue, Feb 12 7:00 pm CST Texas Rockford

Sat, Feb 16 6:00 pm CST Iowa Rockford

Sun, Feb 17 4:00 pm CST San Antonio Rockford

Wed, Feb 20 7:00 pm EST Rockford Grand Rapids

Sat, Feb 23 7:00 pm EST Rockford Hershey

Sun, Feb 24 3:05 pm EST Rockford Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tue, Feb 26 7:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago

Sat, Mar 2 6:00 pm CST Grand Rapids Rockford

Sat, Mar 9 6:00 pm CST Rockford Manitoba

Sun, Mar 10 2:00 pm CDT Rockford Manitoba

Fri, Mar 15 7:00 pm EDT Rockford Grand Rapids

Sat, Mar 16 6:00 pm CDT Cleveland Rockford

Sun, Mar 17 4:00 pm CDT Texas Rockford

Wed, Mar 20 7:00 pm CDT Chicago Rockford

Fri, Mar 22 7:00 pm CDT Rockford Milwaukee

Sat, Mar 23 6:00 pm CDT Milwaukee Rockford

Wed, Mar 27 7:00 pm CDT Milwaukee Rockford

Sat, Mar 30 6:00 pm CDT Grand Rapids Rockford

Sun, Mar 31 4:00 pm CDT Chicago Rockford

Tue, Apr 2 7:00 pm CDT San Antonio Rockford

Fri, Apr 5 7:00 pm CDT Rockford Texas

Sat, Apr 6 7:00 pm CDT Rockford Texas

Tue, Apr 9 7:00 pm CDT Rockford Milwaukee

Sat, Apr 13 6:00 pm CDT Rockford Iowa

Sun, Apr 14 6:00 pm CDT Milwaukee Rockford

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.