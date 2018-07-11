IceHogs Announce 2018-19 Regular Season Schedule
July 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The Rockford IceHogs, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have announced their regular season schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 hockey season.
The IceHogs begin their 20th season of professional hockey and 12th as the primary AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks with back-to-back road games at the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 6 at noon.
The Hogs then return to Rockford the following weekend for back-to-back home games, beginning with the 2018-19 home opener against playoff rival, the Texas Stars, on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The IceHogs will cap their home-opening weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Hershey Bears on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m.
Overall, Rockford will host 38 home games during the upcoming campaign. The full schedule of home contests is highlighted by 29 weekend games, including seven games on Friday, 13 on Saturday and nine on Sunday, and also features nine weekday games, with two scheduled on Tuesday and seven set for Wednesday.
The 2018-19 schedule will also feature the IceHogs' first-ever matchup against the Tucson Roadrunners, with road games against the team scheduled for Oct. 19 and 20 and home contests set for Feb. 8 and 9. In addition, Rockford will battle teams from the AHL's Eastern Conference eight times next season, marking the most matchups against the Eastern Conference in team history.
All individual-game tickets for the upcoming 2018-19 season will go on sale in September.
Unless otherwise noted, all Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday games will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday games will again feature a 6 p.m. puck drop in 2018-19, while Sunday contests will begin at 4 p.m. The Hogs are also scheduled to host their annual school-day, matinee game at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7 against the Iowa Wild.
Ticket packages, including full and partial-season plans, along with group tickets can be purchased NOW by calling (815) 968-5222.
The IceHogs will also announce a promotional calendar at a later date this offseason.
Season Tickets for 2018-19 on Sale Now:
Don't miss a moment of the action by reserving your seats for the IceHogs' 20th season of professional hockey in Rockford and 12th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 13 and ticket packages begin as low as $105 for a seven-game mini pack. Please contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.
Date Time Visiting Team Home Team
Fri, Oct 5 7:00 pm EDT Rockford Cleveland
Sat, Oct 6 1:00 pm EDT Rockford Cleveland
Sat, Oct 13 6:00 pm CDT Texas Rockford
Sun, Oct 14 4:00 pm CDT Hershey Rockford
Fri, Oct 19 7:05 pm MST Rockford Tucson
Sat, Oct 20 7:05 pm MST Rockford Tucson
Wed, Oct 24 7:00 pm CDT San Antonio Rockford
Sat, Oct 27 6:00 pm CDT Cleveland Rockford
Sun, Oct 28 4:00 pm CDT Manitoba Rockford
Fri, Nov 2 7:00 pm CDT Rockford Milwaukee
Sat, Nov 3 6:00 pm CDT Iowa Rockford
Sun, Nov 4 5:00 pm CST Rockford Iowa
Wed, Nov 7 10:30 am CST Iowa Rockford
Fri, Nov 9 7:00 pm CST Rockford Milwaukee
Sat, Nov 10 7:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago
Wed, Nov 14 11:00 am EST Rockford Grand Rapids
Fri, Nov 16 7:00 pm CST Rockford Texas
Sat, Nov 17 7:00 pm CST Rockford San Antonio
Tue, Nov 20 7:00 pm CST Rockford San Antonio
Fri, Nov 23 7:00 pm CST Chicago Rockford
Sat, Nov 24 6:00 pm CST Rockford Milwaukee
Sun, Nov 25 3:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago
Sat, Dec 1 6:00 pm CST Milwaukee Rockford
Sun, Dec 2 4:00 pm CST San Antonio Rockford
Fri, Dec 7 7:00 pm CST Grand Rapids Rockford
Sat, Dec 8 6:00 pm CST Chicago Rockford
Fri, Dec 14 7:00 pm EST Rockford Grand Rapids
Sat, Dec 15 6:00 pm CST Texas Rockford
Sun, Dec 16 5:00 pm CST Grand Rapids Rockford
Wed, Dec 19 7:00 pm CST Milwaukee Rockford
Fri, Dec 21 7:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago
Wed, Dec 26 6:00 pm CST Rockford Iowa
Fri, Dec 28 7:00 pm CST Chicago Rockford
Sat, Dec 29 7:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago
Mon, Dec 31 6:00 pm EST Rockford Grand Rapids
Wed, Jan 2 7:00 pm CST Milwaukee Rockford
Fri, Jan 4 7:00 pm CST Rockford Iowa
Sun, Jan 6 4:00 pm CST Iowa Rockford
Fri, Jan 11 7:00 pm CST Rockford Texas
Sun, Jan 13 3:00 pm CST Rockford San Antonio
Wed, Jan 16 7:00 pm CST Rockford San Antonio
Fri, Jan 18 7:00 pm CST Grand Rapids Rockford
Sat, Jan 19 7:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago
Mon, Jan 21 12:00 pm CST Rockford Iowa
Fri, Jan 25 7:00 pm CST Manitoba Rockford
Sat, Jan 26 6:00 pm CST Iowa Rockford
Fri, Feb 1 7:00 pm CST Chicago Rockford
Sat, Feb 2 7:00 pm CST Rockford Milwaukee
Wed, Feb 6 7:00 pm CST Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Rockford
Fri, Feb 8 7:00 pm CST Tucson Rockford
Sat, Feb 9 6:00 pm CST Tucson Rockford
Tue, Feb 12 7:00 pm CST Texas Rockford
Sat, Feb 16 6:00 pm CST Iowa Rockford
Sun, Feb 17 4:00 pm CST San Antonio Rockford
Wed, Feb 20 7:00 pm EST Rockford Grand Rapids
Sat, Feb 23 7:00 pm EST Rockford Hershey
Sun, Feb 24 3:05 pm EST Rockford Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Tue, Feb 26 7:00 pm CST Rockford Chicago
Sat, Mar 2 6:00 pm CST Grand Rapids Rockford
Sat, Mar 9 6:00 pm CST Rockford Manitoba
Sun, Mar 10 2:00 pm CDT Rockford Manitoba
Fri, Mar 15 7:00 pm EDT Rockford Grand Rapids
Sat, Mar 16 6:00 pm CDT Cleveland Rockford
Sun, Mar 17 4:00 pm CDT Texas Rockford
Wed, Mar 20 7:00 pm CDT Chicago Rockford
Fri, Mar 22 7:00 pm CDT Rockford Milwaukee
Sat, Mar 23 6:00 pm CDT Milwaukee Rockford
Wed, Mar 27 7:00 pm CDT Milwaukee Rockford
Sat, Mar 30 6:00 pm CDT Grand Rapids Rockford
Sun, Mar 31 4:00 pm CDT Chicago Rockford
Tue, Apr 2 7:00 pm CDT San Antonio Rockford
Fri, Apr 5 7:00 pm CDT Rockford Texas
Sat, Apr 6 7:00 pm CDT Rockford Texas
Tue, Apr 9 7:00 pm CDT Rockford Milwaukee
Sat, Apr 13 6:00 pm CDT Rockford Iowa
Sun, Apr 14 6:00 pm CDT Milwaukee Rockford
