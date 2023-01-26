Moose Reassign Pair of Players to ECHL

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Joseph Nardi to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and defenceman Chris Martenet to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Joseph Nardi

Forward

Born June 1, 1997 - Edmonton, Alta.

Height 5.10 - Weight 179 - Shoots L

Nardi, 25, appeared in four contests with the Moose this season, scoring a goal in his AHL debut on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Nardi has suited up in 29 games for Toledo this season and tallied 19 points (3G, 16A) through those contests.

Chris Martenet

Defence

Born Sept. 25, 1996 - Indianapolis, Ind.

Height 6.07 - Weight 216 - Shoots L

Martenet, 26, has appeared in one game with Manitoba this season. The defenceman also has four points (1G, 3A) in 23 games with Newfoundland on the campaign. Martenet has 10 AHL games to his credit, while also recording 61 points (11G, 50A) in 258 ECHL contests during his professional career.

The Moose tangle with the Toronto Marlies at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Jan. 27. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available atMooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

