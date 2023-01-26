World-Famous Teddy Bear Toss Held in Hershey, PA this Sunday, January 29

(Hershey, PA) - It will be "Sweet Cuddly Mayhem" as thousands upon thousands of stuffed animals come raining down on Sunday afternoon in Hershey, Pennsylvania in one of the greatest events in minor league sports. The Hershey Bears, the oldest and most decorated team in the American Hockey League, are set to host the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. The puck drops at 3 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29 as Hershey hosts the Bridgeport Islanders. When the Bears score their first goal of the game that day, fans will throw teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. In 2022, Hershey collected a WORLD RECORD of 52,341 teddy bears for local charities.

As part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares initiative, which showcases the philanthropic activities and volunteer efforts of Bears players and staff members throughout the community, teddy bears and stuffed animals are collected and donated to more than 35 local organizations, including Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club, and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area. Additionally, the Sweigart Family Foundation has pledged that if the Bears surpass their total from last season of 52,341 teddy bears, that they will make a $50,000 donation to Children's Miracle Network.

Hershey's annual Teddy Bear Toss has collected 322,199 teddy bears since its inception in 2001.

