Six-Game Home Stand Wraps up with Fun Weekend at TCC

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will host the Abbotsford Canucks for a two-game weekend series Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. from Tucson Arena.

The weekend marks the only trip to Tucson this season for the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks. The Roadrunners are 2-0 all-time at home against Abbotsford after back-to-back wins in November of 2021 at the Tucson Arena. The 2021-2022 campaign marked the Canucks first season in the American Hockey League

Saturday, January 28 is the fan-favorite Star Wars Night, presented by JW Marriott Starr Pass. There will be dozens of iconic characters, interactive games, and themed promotions throughout the night. Fans are encouraged to come in costume. Saturday is also Boy Scouts Night, with each scout able to receive a complimentary ticket with a paying adult at the Tucson Arena Box Office. Participating troops will also take part in a postgame puck shot. Before the Roadrunners take the ice Saturday night at 7 p.m., Mascot Dusty will appear on TV as a special guest with Allie Potter and Mikala Novotsky on Fox 11 Saturday morning.

Sunday's series finale is Arizona Coyotes Day at the Tucson Arena, with Coyotes Mascot Howler stopping by for a visit. Sunday's $5 Jersey Raffle will feature a Game Worn Nick Schmaltz Arizona Coyotes jersey, with one lucky winner selected at the start of the third period. Also in attendance will be Arizona Coyotes Alumni Greg Adams and Keith Carney along with Tim Watters, who played for the Winnipeg Jets before they moved to Arizona and later for the Phoenix Roadrunners. The trio will be signing autographs at the Community Corner above Section 216 during the first intermission. Rudy's Family Packs are available for purchase for Sunday's game, which include four tickets, four hats and a gift card to Rudy's Texas B-B-Q.

The Roadrunners enter the weekend having won three of the first four games on the current home stand, including four of their last seven contests overall. In their last outing on Wednesday, January 25, Tucson completed a two-game series sweep of the defending Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves with a 4-1 victory. For more information on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

