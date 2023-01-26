Nick DeSimone Plays Game No.300 in AHL

Nick DeSimone hit a significant milestone in his professional career, playing in his 300th career game in the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

And he celebrated in style, scoring a goal against the Ontario Reign to mark the occasion.

When asked about the achievement afterwards, the East Amherst, N.Y. product paused for a brief reflection, but kept his response short and sweet.

"It's cool," he said. "It's a lot of hockey games.

"You look back at a couple years ago or even when you're younger and yeah, it's pretty crazy. It's cool, but it is what it is."

DeSimone finally got his first taste of NHL action this season when he was recalled to the Flames, appearing in his first NHL game on Nov. 7 against the New York Islanders. He would play a total of four games with the Flames before rejoining the Wranglers.

Going undrafted out of Union College (ECAC), where he played for four years, DeSimone has put in his reps at the AHL level, playing most of his pro career with the San Jose Barracuda (190 games) while stopping for a 'cup of coffee' (eight games) with the Rochester Americans before finally joining the Flames organization as a member of the Stockton Heat last season, appearing in 68 games.

Now with the Wranglers, DeSimone has grown into a leader on the blueline and in the locker-room, playing top-pairing defensive minutes all season long.

The 28-year-old is set to eclipse his points totals from last season (25 points), currently sitting second amongst Wranglers defencemen with 22 points (5g, 17a) in 34 games, scoring three powerplay goals, and carrying a plus-12 rating on the season.

