Silver Knights Defeat Barracuda in Shootout, 3-2

January 26, 2023







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Jose Barracuda in the shootout, 3-2, on Wednesday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Colt Conrad and Gage Quinney both scored goals, with Brendan Brisson netting the shootout winner and first star of the night.

Conradopened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 10:33 in the first period. He intercepted a pass from a San Jose defender and drove to the net. Conrad fired in a snapshot for the lead.

Andrew Agozzino, assisted by CJ Suess and Max Veronneau, tied the game at 8:54 in the second.

Quinneyregained the lead for the Silver Knights on the power play in the third period. Assisted by Lukas Cormier and Sheldon Rempal, he buried the puck to give Henderson a 2-1 lead.

Agozzino, assisted by William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau, scored his second of the night at 11:49 in the period. His goal was also on the power play, and sent the game to overtime and eventually the shootout.

Maxim Marushev netted the first goal in the shootout, with Brisson scoring the game-winning shootout goal.

Henderson goaltender Laurent Brossoit saved 29 of 27 shots, as well as two of three shots in the shootout.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Friday, Jan. 27. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

