Barracuda Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss at Henderson

January 26, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Henderson, NV - The San Jose Barracuda (17-21-0-3) twice erased one-goal deficits on Wednesday night at The Dollar Loan Center as captain Andrew Agozzino scored both of his team's goals, but the Henderson Silver Knights (16-24-0-3) would claim victory in a shootout, 3-2.

In the first, after a turnover, the Silver Knights would open up the scoring as Colt Conrad (3) snapped shot inside the far-right post at 10:33.

In the second, despite putting just six shots on net, the Barracuda would level the score at 8:54 as C.J. Suess touched a Max Veronneau pass to Agozzino (12) in the slot and the captain quickly snapped it top-shelf. The Barracuda would go on to kill off three Silver Knights power plays, and the game would remain 1-1 after 40 minutes.

In the third, after Derrick Pouliot was called for delay of game, Gage Quinney (18) would give Henderson back its lead at 2:53. At 11:49, Agozzino (13) tied it up on the power play as William Eklund found him with a cross ice pass from the goal line.

After neither team could take a lead late in the third, the game would go to overtime. In OT, the Barracuda outshot the Knights 3-1 in the extra session but no goals were scored.

In the shootout, Henderson scored on two of its first three attempts while the Barracuda managed to score just once in the three rounds, falling 3-2 in the game.

Eetu Makiniemi (8-10-2) took the hard-luck loss, allowing two goals on 30 shots while Laurent Brossoit (8-10-2) picked up the win, stopping 27 of 29.

The Barracuda continue its three-game road trip on Friday in Henderson and will return to Tech CU Arena on Feb. 3 to take on the Abbotsford Canucks for the first of a back-to-back.

